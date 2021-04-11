Powered by Dark Sky
April 11th 2021, Sunday
Macedon Town Board Meeting April 8, 2021

by WayneTimes.com
April 11, 2021

Supervisor Kim Leonard opened the Macedon Town Board meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance. The meeting was held at the Town Complex where Covid-19 safety protocols were in place. It was also streamed via Zoom conferencing. All Board members were in attendance except Councilman Maul.

The minutes from the March 25, 2021 Regular meeting were approved as well as the Town Clerk’s Report, the Police Report and the EMS Report. The Town Board also acknowledged the Town Clerk presented her 2020 books for review.  

Jackie Schillinger from the NYS Canal Corporation, along with Kate Ascher presented the Board with an overview of the “Reimagine the Canal Initiative”. 

It was resolved to authorize the Town Supervisor to sign a Cooperative Natural Gas bid with Wayne Finger Lakes BOCES. 

The Town Board authorized the Highway Superintendent, Christopher Countryman, to purchase a 2021 Scag Cheetah Zero Turn Mower from Bobcat of the Finger Lakes – DJM Equipment, Inc. for the amount of $10,933.60.

The Town Board also authorized the Highway Superintendent, Christopher Countryman, to declare the following 2018 SCAG 60” Turf Tiger Zero Turn SMT61V-26 Mower as highway equipment surplus.

Town Engineer Scott Allen reported that a section of sewer transmission line located in Macedon Consolidated Sewer District No. 1, beginning at 1503 Canandaigua Road and extending East /Northeast to the intersection of Victor Road and New York State Route 31, is structurally deteriorated to the point of imminent collapse. This requires immediate action which cannot await competitive bidding or competitive offering, as it poses an imminent danger to the public buildings, public property or the life, health, safety or property of the inhabitants of the district. It has been determined that the proposal provided by Macedon Excavating and Paving, Inc., constitutes the best value to the district.

It was resolved to authorize the Town Supervisor to execute the proposed contract with Macedon Excavating and Paving, Inc. dated March 30, 2021 with a price term of $239,186, plus contingency, subject to final attorney approval.

Police Chief Colella announced a prescription drop-off event on April 24, 2021 from 10:00 AM through 2:00 PM at the Public Safety Building. It will be a drive-thru, contactless process.

The Macedon Center Fire Department will have their annual Chicken BBQ on April 10, 2021 from 4:00 PM until it is gone. 

Supervisor Leonard wants to remind residents of the Bicentennial presentation being given at the April 22, 2021 Regular meeting. 

The May 13, 2021 Regular meeting has been rescheduled to May 6, 2021. 

The bills were paid as audited.

There was no Executive Session and the meeting adjourned at 8:15 PM.

By Caroline Grasso

