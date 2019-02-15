Macedon Town Board Meeting, Feb. 14, 2019

The Macedon Town Board approved monthly written reports from Recreation, Code Enforcement, and the Police Department.

The Board approved a DEC grant for an invasive species eradication project on the Butterfly Trail. The project grant amount is $20,000 with 25% matching funds/in-kind labor that will be under the leadership of Chris Countryman in conjunction with Cornell Cooperative Extension.

The Board approved minor account code changes for the budget.

The Board adopted the Local Waterfront Revitalization Plan (LWRP) that had been created by Macedon Village and approved by the State; the LWRP has components that may be useful in applying for grant funds for Gravino Park improvements.

After some clarifying questions, the Board approved a Host-Community Agreement with Solar Advocate, subject to Town Attorney approval.

Police Chief John Colella stated that his department has been very busy lately, with an increase in DWI arrests.

