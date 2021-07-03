Macedon Town Board meeting June 24, 2021

Deputy Town Supervisor Dave Maul opened the Macedon Town Board meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance. The meeting was held at the Town Hall while also being streamed via Zoom conferencing. All Board members were in attendance except Supervisor Leonard who was excused. The minutes from the June 10, 2021 Regular meeting were approved.

The Board resolved to appoint Nolan O’Brien, Maddy Ross and Amanda George as 2021 Summer Recreation Camp Counselors.

It was resolved to authorize the Town Supervisor and the Town Assessor to execute the proposed Memorandum of Understanding with the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance, Office of Real Property Tax Services, dated May 10, 2021.

In the matter of the Town’s purchase of streetlights from NYSEG and/or RG&E, the Town Board’s Counsel (Barclay Damon, LLP) also represents NYSEG and RG&E in other matters. A full disclosure of that potential conflict has been memorialized in a letter dated 6/23/21 from the Town Attorney, an associate of Barclay Damon.

The Town Board has considered the potential conflict and will proceed with Barclay Damon’s representation of the Town in the above-mentioned transaction. The Town Supervisor is authorized to sign the Waiver of Conflict.

The Town Board authorized the Town Supervisor to sign the Cooperative Electricity Supply Bid with Wayne Finger Lakes BOCES bid #WFL 2022-12.

At 7:40 PM, a Public Hearing was opened to hear questions and comments regarding the TPD (Totally Planned Development) Zoning Proposal for Oakridge Glen, 240-R NYS Route 31. There were some questions concerning traffic and traffic lights that will be addressed.

The proposal is still a work in progress. There was no action taken on the Public Hearing Zoning Proposal and the Hearing closed at 7:57 PM.

At 7:57 PM a Public Hearing was opened to hear comments and questions regarding Indus Hospitality Group Restaurant Special Use Permit at 362 NYS Route 31. There were some clarifications on surrounding items, like fencing and landscape berms.

There were also some concerns with the speed limit.

There are several steps that still need to be completed. There was no action taken on the Public Hearing and the Hearing closed at 8:20 PM.

Highway Superintendent Chris Countryman wants the Hamlet residents to know that the Brush Pick-Up will be July 12, 2021.

Town Clerk Karrie Bowers announced the Shred Event sponsored by Lyons National Bank will be on July 6, 2021 from 3:30 PM to 5:30 PM at the Town Complex.

The bills were paid as audited.

The Board entered Executive Session at 8:50 PM to discuss personnel issues.

