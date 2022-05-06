 Macedon Town Board meeting    May 4, 2022   

Supervisor Leonard opened the Macedon Town Board meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance. The meeting was held at the Macedon Town Complex while also being streamed via Zoom conferencing. All Board members were in attendance.

The minutes from the April 28, 2022 Regular meeting were approved.

The Town Board authorized the Town Supervisor to sign the Annual Financial Contract with Bernard Donegan, Inc.

A Public Hearing will be held by the Macedon Town Board on May 26, 2022 at 7:10 PM at the Macedon Town Hall to hear and consider comments and questions from the public regarding Local Law No. 1 of 2022, which Regulates Special Events within the Town by requiring the issuance of a Special Event permit by the Town Board. Supervisor Leonard wants residents to know this is in reference to permits for mass gatherings. Copies of the entire proposed Local Law No. 1 of 2022 are available for review at the Town Clerk’s Office during regular business hours. Mr. Joseph Gray, President/CEO of Second Look Maintenance, Inc., presented the Board with an overview of the proposed project with respect to the purchase of 1920 State Route 31, Macedon, which is the building formerly occupied by McDonalds. The Board resolved that the proposal by Joseph Gray, as presented, meets the requirements of 300-83P of the Macedon Town Code for the location at 1920 Route 31, Macedon. The Planning Board has recommended this proposal/project. The bills were paid as audited. There was no Executive Session and the meeting adjourned at 5:55 PM.

By: Caroline Grasso