October 15th 2021, Friday
Macedon Town Board Oct. 14, 2021

by WayneTimes.com
October 15, 2021

 Supervisor Leonard opened the Macedon Town board meeting  at the Town Hall while also being streamed via Zoom conferencing.  Supervisor Leonard called for a moment of silence for the Honorable Thomas L. Crowley, Macedon Town Justice who passed away on October 8, 2021.  At 7:40 PM a Public Hearing was opened to hear comments and questions related to the application by K-N-J Automotive to obtain a Special Use Permit to operate a motor vehicle service business in the ORM Zoning District at 2060 O’Neil Road – Building 1. The Town Board resolved to issue the Special Use Permit to K-N-J Automotive. There are multiple Public Hearings scheduled. The first is October 28, 2021 at 7:40 PM for questions and comments on the Preliminary 2022 Town of Macedon Budget.  On October 28, there will be Public Hearings to consider Fire Department contracts.  The following dates are for Special Assessment Roll Public Hearings.  October 28, 2021 at 8:45 PM for questions and comments on Special Assessment Roll for Macedon Consolidated Sewer District No. 1. At 8:50 PM public comments  regarding the Special Assessment Roll for the Hamlet of Macedon Sewer District. At 8:55 PM the public is invited to comment on the Special Assessment Roll for Gananda Sewer District No. 1. The Macedon Town Board formally rezoned the Oakridge Glen TPD  at property known as 240R NYS Route 31, and approves the construction of Phase 1, including 101 Townhome units. The approval is subject to comments of the Town Engineer, Highway Superintendent and Water and Sewer Authority.  

The Board resolved to authorize the Town Supervisor to sign an Architectural Design Service-Fee Agreement with Architecure not to exceed $14,000 to be expensed out of the LGEG Village Hall Handicap Grant.  The Board entered Executive Session at 9:14 PM to discuss specific personnel.

By: Caroline Grasso

