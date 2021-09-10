Macedon Town Board. Sept. 9, 2021

Supervisor Kim Leonard opened the Macedon Town Board meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance. The meeting was held at the Town Complex. All Board members were in attendance.

The minutes from the August 12, 2021 Regular meeting were approved as well as the August 2021 Town Clerk’s Report, the August 2021 Police Report and the August 2021 EMS Report. All Reports are available upon request from the Town Clerk’s Office.

A Public Hearing has been scheduled on September 23, 2021 at 7:40 PM for questions and comments regarding proposed Local Law No. 1 (2021) entitled a Local Law to Override the Tax Levy Limit established in General Municipal Law §3-c.

A notice will be published in the Times of Wayne County.

The following people have been appointed as Tax Collectors for the 2021-2022 school years.

Irene Unterborn is appointed Tax Collector for the portion of the Palmyra-Macedon Central School District located within the Town of Macedon. Krystina Lizak is appointed School Tax Collector for the portion of the Penfield School District located within the Town of Macedon. Nicole Ritz is appointed School Tax Collector for the portion of Victor Central School District located within the Town of Macedon.

Staci Harrison is appointed School Tax Collector for the portion of Gananda School District located within the Town of Macedon. Debra DeMinck is appointed School Tax Collector for the portion of Wayne Central School District located within the Town of Macedon.

The Board resolved to hire Bonadio & Co., LLC Consulting Firm to assist the Town of Macedon in the fund management of the ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) monies that the Town will be receiving. The Town of Macedon is to receive $ 911,484.44 in total funding from the ARPA. The Town of Macedon received the first installment of $455,889.10 with an additional $1,853.13 to be paid this summer and the second installment of $455,742.21 to be paid to the Town in Fiscal year 2022.

The Macedon Town Supervisor has determined a subject matter expert is necessary due to the complexities of the ARPA funding and its regulations. The cost of this contract is not to exceed $ 10,000.00. This is subject to the Town’s Attorney’s review and approval as to form and content with Bonadio & Co., LLP. This expenditure is an allowable expense, 100% covered by ARPA funding.

The Board accepted the resignation from Maria Jepson, Gananda School District’s Crossing Guard effective August 13, 2021.

Deborah Franco was appointed to the position of Gananda Crossing Guard effective September 8, 2021 at a budgeted amount of $6,867.

The Town Board hereby directs that the special assessment rolls for Macedon Consolidated Sewer District No. 1, Hamlet of Macedon Sewer District, and Gananda Sewer District No. 1, shall be filed with the Town Clerk and made available for public inspection.

The bills were paid as audited for a total amount of $268,816.47.

The Board entered Executive Session at 8:22 PM to discuss contracts.

The Board exited Executive Session at 10:18 PM and the meeting adjourned at 10:26 PM.

By: Caroline Grasso