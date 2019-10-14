Macedon Town Meeting - 10-10-19

Macedon Town Meeting Oct. 10, 2019

New Fire Chief for South Macedon Fire

After the Pledge of Allegiance, roll call was taken and the minutes from the September 26, 2019 meeting were approved.

Supervisor Pagano announced that the board had received the September Town Clerk Report, the Historian Quarterly Report, the Building and Zoning Quarterly Report and the September Police Report. All reports were approved as submitted.

Supervisor Pagano invited the new South Macedon Fire Chief, Chris Creamer, to introduce himself and give the board updates on his department. They have now filled all the officer positions. With grant money, they were able to purchase a Cascade System, which is a high-pressure gas cylinder storage system used for refilling smaller compressed gas cylinders and a Forcible Entry Door used for training. They have moved their training night from Tuesday to Monday.

He stated that they were working well with the Macedon Center Fire Department. They have made several improvements to the building, inside and out. Supervisor Pagano then thanked the Chief for the use of their building during the Erie Armada. They will be putting the original Engine 52 back in service, equipped, to use for training purposes and as a second back-up engine. They stand at 213 calls so far this year.

Highway Superintendent Chris Countryman announced that brush pick-up will be every 1st and 3rd Monday.

Karrie Bowers, the Town Clerk, shared concerns from several residents about the entrance and exit of the Town Complex. Apparently, people are not following the direction of the arrows and there have been some incidents of congestion. Mr. Countryman said he would investigate it.

Chief of Police, John Colella, announced that Officer Brian Larkin successfully completed his training for Drug Recognition Expert, which will be a valuable addition to the Police Department. He announced that there will be a prescription drug drop-off on October 26, 2019 from 10:00 AM until 2:00 PM at the Public Safety Building.

E-Waste collection for Macedon Town residents will be Monday, October 21, 2019 from 6:00 AM until 4:00 PM and Tuesday, October 22, 2019 from 9:00 AM until 7:00 PM. Collection will be at the Macedon Highway Department, 2067 O’Neil Road.

The limit is 3 electronic devices per address. Please refer to the Town of Macedon website www.macedotown.net for a list of acceptable items.

Hamlet of Macedon resident, Jean Braun, read a letter she had written to the Town Board expressing her concern about the lack of a sidewalk or walking path on Erie Street South where she has lived for many years. While sitting on her front porch this summer she has seen many pedestrians, including mothers with baby strollers and people walking their dogs almost get hit by passing cars. She would like to be able to walk up and down her street without worrying about the danger of passing cars.

Jean also offered to give up some of her land for the Town to use so they can put in a sidewalk. Apparently, several years ago the Town started looking into the construction of a sidewalk on Erie Street South, but it never materialized.

Scott Allen from the Town Zoning Department assured Mrs. Braun that he would take it under advisement.

The next Budget Workshop is tentatively scheduled for October 17, 2019. Time TBA.

The Board passed the following resolutions:

Game of Chance License for the Phillip Steiger Post #494 American Legion to conduct Bell Jar for the period of October 1, 2019 – December 31, 2020.

The highest bid price of $521.00 for the 2006 Jeep Liberty was awarded to Christal Natrigo.

Authorizing Supervisor Pagano to sign the Proposal for Services agreement with LaBella for the administration of grants.

The Board entered Executive Session. at 7:55 and adjourned when executive session was completed.

By Caroline Grasso