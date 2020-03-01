Macedon Town Meeting 2/27/20

Supervisor Leonard opened the meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance. All Board members were present with Councilman McEwen appearing via teleconference. The minutes of the February 13, 2020 Regular Meeting were approved.

The surplus bid for the 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe was awarded to Jeff Beckenbach with a bid of $355.00.

A resolution was passed to accept $160,500 from two local estates that was originally associated with the Village of Macedon. When the Village dissolved, it was gifted to the Town. The stipulation being that the interest is spent only on an ambulance or ambulance equipment. A trust account has been opened for this purpose.

Councilman Maul will be working with the Town Assessor to coordinate the next Town Revaluation. The new Town Assessor offered complete cooperation with the project, but asked that she be given some time to settle in to her new position. She would like to make sure she will be working with the most accurate and up to date information. It was done last in 2016 and the plan is to aim for 2021 or 2022.

Councilman Babcock announced the Library will be closing on March 13, 2020 so that several rooms can be painted. A policy has been discussed regarding the loan of laptops that were received from Verizon. Currently, many of the laptops are being utilized for census work. Insurance of the laptops, as well as other conditions for loan are under review. The Library has been encouraged to offer a presentation to the Board for their input on the OPEN+ program. This has been under consideration as an option for patrons in good standing to be able to use the Library outside of normal hours, perhaps a few hours earlier than it opens or a few hours after it closes.

Town Clerk Karrie Bowers announced a “Shred Event” will take place on May 19, 2020 from 3:30 to 5:30 PM in the Town Hall Parking Lot. It is sponsored by Lyons National Bank.

Resident Chris DeCosmo asked the Board about rules and regulations regarding election lawn signs. He was advised to check the County Board of Elections website for the schedule. He also inquired about the Jindal Films/Alicia Keys project. The Board has no information to share yet, but assured him that when they know, the public will know.

Supervisor Leonard is encouraging residents to be on the look-out for census forms. She asks that people fill them out so that funding will be correctly appropriated. A resolution was passed to pay the bills as audited. The Board entered Executive Session at 8:14 PM to discuss personnel issues.

By: Caroline Grasso