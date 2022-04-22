Macedon Town meeting. 4/14/22

Macedon Town Board meeting April 14, 2022

Approval for multi-family Apartment building

Supervisor Kim Leonard opened the Regular meeting of the Macedon Town Board at 7:09 PM after reconvening from an Executive Session that began at 6:30 PM to discuss personnel and litigation. The meeting was held at the Macedon Town Hall while also being streamed via Zoom conferencing. All Board members were in attendance. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

At 7:10 PM a Public Hearing was opened to hear comments and questions regarding a Special Use Permit requested by Amazing Properties to operate a 5-unit multi-family residential apartment building at 1936 NYS Route 31 in the General Commercial Zoning District. Representatives from Amazing Properties gave a description of the project, and some Board members had some questions. The Public Hearing was closed at 7:20 PM. The Board resolved to approve the Special Use Permit.

At 7:20 PM a Public Hearing was opened to hear comments and questions regarding an application to CDBG-CV Cares Grant (Community Development Block Grant) which is a program administered by the New York State Office of Community Renewal (OCR). The specific program which the Town is applying for will provide grant funding to eligible local governments for small business assistance to enable assistance in purchasing equipment, making improvements and the hiring of personnel with a low/moderate-income. There was a presentation to the Board outlining the grant which is part of the application process. There were some questions and comments that were addressed. The Public Hearing was closed at 7:46 PM. For all resolutions, requirements and regulations pertaining to the grant, please contact the Town Clerk’s Office.

The Town Board authorized Town Clerk Karrie Bowers to advertise for a full-time seasonal Parks employee for 40 hours a week at a rate of $17.00/hr.

Highway Superintendent Christopher Countryman was authorized to surplus a 2001 Sterling 10-Wheeler Dump Truck.

The Town Board accepted the resignation from the Highway Department of Mark Baker effective March 25, 2022 and Joshua DeMay effective April 8, 2022.

The Town Board supports the speed limit change on State Route 350/31 between Quaker Road and State Route 31 per a resident’s request at the Board meeting held on Thursday, February 10, 2022. The DOT is investigating.

An outdoor Fireworks Display Permit was issued to Harv’s Harley Davidson for May 2, 2022, at 3120 Kittering Road as requested by Young Explosives Corporation.

The Town Board appointed Jonathan Park as a part-time EMT at the rate of $16.80/hr. effective April 24, 2022.

The Board directs the Director of EMS, Paul Harkness, to canvass the Certification of Eligible candidates from the Wayne County Civil Service office for eligible ALS & BLS appointments for the Macedon Town Ambulance.

The Town Board appointed Shelly Baker to the position of full-time Senior Clerk Typist, a lateral transfer, effective May 2, 2022, at a rate of $36,000 annually.

Police Chief Rivera was authorized to search for lateral transfers to the Town of Macedon Police Department.

RESOLUTION SUBJECT TO PERMISSIVE REFERENDUM

The Town of Macedon is the successor to the Village of Macedon, which was the successor owner of Macedon Cemetery located at #20 Erie Street, Macedon, New York 14502, and James C. Wolter is the owner of the fee interest in certain premises known as 3 Cemetery Drive, Macedon, New York 14502. The existing stone driveway that is utilized by Owner is shown on a survey prepared by Land Tech Surveyor & Planning PLLC last dated March 21, 2022 which existing stone driveway is located predominately within the Cemetery. The Owner has requested, and the Town has agreed to grant a perpetual non-exclusive easement for access, ingress, and egress to and from the lands of Owner to Erie Street, a public right-of way, over the existing stone driveway as shown on the Survey. The Town has requested and Owner has agreed to grant a perpetual non-exclusive easement for access, ingress, and egress over the portion of the existing stone driveway located on Owner’s property as shown on the Survey, for the limited purpose of turning around vehicles, which together with the remaining covenants sets forth in the easement, the Town has determined constitutes reasonable and adequate consideration for the reciprocal rights to be conveyed by the Town. The Town Board authorizes the Town Supervisor to execute the Reciprocal Access Easement by and between the Town and James W. Wolter. This resolution is adopted subject to a permissive referendum, pursuant to Town Law 198(12)(b), by qualified voters; and it is further r resolved that the Town Clerk shall advertise this resolution as subject to permissive referendum in the manner prescribed the New York State Law.

The minutes from the March 24, 2022 Regular meeting were approved in addition to the Town Clerk’s Report, the Police Report and the quarterly Historian’s Report all of which are available upon request from the Town Clerk’s Office.

The Macedon Town Board presented John P. Colella, the recently retired Macedon Police Chief, with a Proclamation of Recognition. To commemorate his dedication, the main conference room at the Macedon Public Safety Building will be renamed the Chief John P. Colella Conference Room. The bills were paid as audited. The Board entered Executive Session to discuss personnel at 9:40 PM.

By: Caroline Grasso