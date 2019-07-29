Macedon Town Meeting 7/25/19

Resignation of Part time CEO, news of bridge closing on Wayneport

The Meeting was called to order by Supervisor Pagano with the Pledge of Allegiance and approval of the minutes of the July 11th meeting.

The Board accepted the resignation of Robert Brady from the position of part-time Code Enforcement Officer; the Board then moved to authorize the Town Clerk to advertise this newly-opened position.

Next, the Board motioned and approved the purchase of a 2020 F-150 Crew Cab 4x4 at the cost of $39,257.68.

Finally, the Board approved the Supervisor to sign a Professional Services Agreement with Integrated System for a 100 hour block of services at a cost not to exceed $7,500.

Chris Countryman, Highway Superintendent reported that they continue oil and stoning of Town roads, as well as culvert and ditch work. He also noted the upcoming Wayneport Road closure.

Councilman Kenyon shared that he would like to look into appointing a Harbormaster; he will look into specifics and draft a job description to present for resolution.

Councilman Babcock expressed thanks to the Director of EMS for swift response to a recent soccer player injury.

Supervisor Pagano mentioned continued joint talks with Wayne County Planning Board for an RFP for the installation of sidewalks along the Gananda development.

For Public Input, Sandy Cole presented the Board with concerns about serious drainage issues that occured on her property during the July 6th storm event. She cited 5 inches of standing water in her driveway and entering her home, despite clear drains; she additionally cited frustration with lack of response from the Highway Department.

Next, Laurie Hardy presented her concern about the environmental and health impacts of the Waste Management Landfill. She cited anecdotal evidence with health issues with neighbors and animals on her road. She has contacted the Department of Environmental Conservation and wanted to share this with the Board. Additionally, she has concerns about traffic speeds on her road.

Chief Colella will place a traffic monitor to collect data.

Councilman Maul joined the meeting late with a motion to increase by 25% the compensation rate for the Senior Account Clerk and Clerk to the Supervisor; this was carried by the Board contingent on the determination of excess funds in the Budget.

The Board approved a motion to move into Executive Session at 8:40 for contract issues.

The next Board meeting is scheduled for August 8th at 7:30.

by Casey Carpenter