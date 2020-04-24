Macedon Town meeting April 23, 2020

Supervisor Leonard opened the Macedon Town Board meeting via Zoom and led the Pledge of Allegiance. All Board members were present. The minutes of the Regular Board Meeting on April 9, 2020 were approved.

A Public Hearing will be held on May 14, 2020 at 7:45 PM, via Zoom conferencing, to hear public comment regarding Local Law No. 3, which is to update Zoning Requirements for Solar Energy Systems. The access information for this meeting will be provided on the Town’s website www.macedontown.net Copies of the proposed law are available upon written request to townclerk@macedontown.net

A resolution was passed to accept the resignation of part-time EMT Juanita Cook effective April 10, 2020.

A resolution was passed to authorize a Non-Utility Highway Work Permit for a Sandra Sollie Memorial Sign at the corner of Route 350 & Route 31. Supervisor Leonard reminded people that is has been 26 years since Sandra Sollie’s disappearance.

After a lengthy discussion, it was decided the Parks will reopen. The Board is urging residents to practice social distancing as well as common sense. The Board is confident the residents will exercise caution and good judgment.

Town Engineer Scott Allen wants to alert residents to upcoming meetings. The Planning Board will be meeting via Zoom on May 4, 2020 at 7:30 PM and the Zoning Board of Appeals will be meeting via Zoom on May 6, 2020 at 7:30 PM. Information can be found on the Town’s website. Both Boards have 3 applications on the agenda. He also wants residents to know the DEC has extended the ban on burning brush until May 15, 2020. He relayed information from Highway Superintendent Chris Countryman the drainage project on Erie Road will be finished soon. The next project will be rebuilding the driveway at the Town Hall. With the Library closed and the Daycare closed, it’s an opportunity to address the current problems with the driveway.

Chief Colella thanked Lowes for donating Personal Protective Equipment to him and his staff. He assured the Board that his staff was fully protected. He may have to reassess his budget going forward, but is confident it will be budget neutral. Supervisor Leonard wants to remind all Departments to track COVID-19 expenditures for probable reimbursement from FEMA.

Residents can expect to receive the Macedon Messenger shortly. A new edition was mailed out on April 24. There will be wealth of information related to the current pandemic including information on mental health. There are hotlines and websites available for those in need of help.

The Shredding Event has been rescheduled to July 14, 2020 at the Town Complex from 3:30-5:30 PM.

The bills were paid as audited.

The Board went into Executive Session at 8:06 PM to discuss personnel and contractual issues. By: Caroline Grasso