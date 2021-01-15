Macedon Town Meeting Jan. 14, 2021

Supervisor Kim Leonard opened the Macedon Town Board meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance. The meeting was held at the Town Complex where COVID-19 safety protocols were in place and it was also being streamed via Zoom conferencing. All Board members were in attendance except Councilman Roets.

The minutes from the December 10, 2020 Regular meeting, the December 21, 2020 Special meeting and the January 4, 2021 Organizational meeting were all approved as well as the December 2020 Police Report.

The Town Board resolved that the Assessor of the Town of Macedon is hereby authorized to undertake and implement a reassessment for the year 2022 assessment roll and that the Town Board does hereby agree, in conjunction with the New York State Office of Real Property Tax Services and the Wayne County Real Property Tax Service Agency, to support the Town’s assessment staff in this reassessment. It was resolved the Town of Macedon has procured a Public Employees Blanket Protection Bond issued by National Grange Mutual providing faithful performance blanket position bond coverage for all Town officers. A $500,000 bond will be provided for the Town Bookkeeper, the Tax Collector, the Town Clerk, the Deputy Town Clerk, the Supervisor and the Deputy Supervisor. A resolution was passed to approve an application for a New York Main Street Economic Resiliency Plan and Streetscape Improvement Grant. The Town of Macedon would qualify for an $80,000 grant, where $60,000 would be used to construct a “trolley stop” themed historic pocket park at the Southeast corner of Erie Street and Route 31, just east of Northstar Electric. The remaining $20,000 would be to assess and document vacant properties in the Downtown Hamlet District and strategize ways to better utilize those spaces in cooperation with the building owners. The Town Board resolved to spend Town Highway Funds as presented by the Town Highway Supervisor, which include surface treatments on local roads, some culvert replacements and some paving. Town Highway Supervisor Chris Countryman wants residents to know they can drop off Christmas trees at Gravino Park on Route 31 or at the Highway Barn on O’Neil Road. He also shared that there have been 23 snow plow runs so far this season as compared to last year at this time when there were 44. Police Chief Colella announced that the Police Reform and Reinvention Plan is complete and is available on the Town website http://www.macedontown.net There will be Public Hearings for comments and questions held in February before the plan is adopted. Notices of the hearings will be advertised in the near future.

A local resident shared his feelings about the unrest that has been happening in Washington D.C. over the last several weeks. While he acknowledged that the Town Board was a fundamental level of government, he did want some affirmation from the Board that they are in favor of a peaceful transition of power. Several of the Board members commented on what they hope will be a peaceful transfer of power, with some members suggested toning down the rhetoric. The bills were paid as audited. The Board entered Executive Session at 8:22 PM to discuss contracts. By: Caroline Grasso