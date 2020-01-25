Macedon Town Meeting   Jan. 23, 2020

Supervisor Leonard opened the meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance. She asked for a moment of silence in honor of retired Highway Superintendent Cliff Everdyke, who passed away recently. She commended him for 24 years of dedication and service to the Town of Macedon.

All Board members were present, with Councilman McEwen appearing via teleconference.

Resolutions were passed to accept the minutes of the January 9, 2020 Regular Board Meeting and the Town Clerk’s December Report.

The Town has solicited The Bonadio Group, a CPA & Consulting Firm to review and advise the Town in matters relating to process and internal controls in likely anticipation of a future audit function. Fees for the services shall not exceed $5,500.00.

It was resolved that the Supervisor would sign the Letter of Engagement (dated November 25, 2019) directing the review by The Bonadio Group.

A motion was passed to amend the Organizational Appointments. A list of the corrections is available at the Town Clerk’s office or on the Town website http://www.macedontown.net/

The Supervisor was authorized to sign the 2020 Enviropest Agreement. Enviropest will be responsible for pest control in and around the main Town buildings.

There will be a Public Hearing for Proposed Local Law No. 1-2020 at the Macedon Town Hall on February 13, 2020 at 7:40 PM.

The Local Law will Amend Macedon Town Code, Section 23-5 which deals with employees carrying over unused vacation time.

The resignation of Miranda Clark, Clerk to the Supervisor, was accepted effective January 29, 2020.

The Town Clerk was authorized to accept sealed bids for the Surplus 2005 Chevy Tahoe. Bids will be accepted at the Town Clerk’s office until 10:00 AM on January 31, 2020, then awarded to the highest bidder. The Town Clerk will advertise this in the legal paper, The Times of Wayne County.

The Recreation Director will now be responsible for the paint and painting of reserved fields in Bullis Park. Applicants will no longer be allowed to paint the fields they are reserving. Due to this change, some fees have been increased.

Field rental for the season on LARGE fields would increase from $25 per field per day to $75. Two fields, 3X per week would increase from $150 to $450. The $25 fee per time the Town paints has been removed. All day field rental at Bickford Park will now be $25.

Merton Bartels was appointed to the Library Board of Trustees effective January 23, 2020 for a term to expire December 31, 2020.

Highway Superintendent Chris Countryman reported 53 snow plow runs so far this season. His crew is busy trimming trees in the Village and overhauling summer equipment. They have also been working on the drainage project on Yellow Mills Road.

Councilman Babcock wanted to revisit the best way to invest some of the Town’s funds. There was a lengthy discussion that revolved around the different companies the Town might consider investing in and the benefits involved. The Board will investigate options.

The Board adjourned to enter Executive Session at 8:08 PM