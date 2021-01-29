Macedon Town Meeting January 28, 2021

Supervisor Leonard opened the Macedon Town meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance. The meeting was held at the Town Complex where social distancing protocols were in place and also via Zoom conferencing. All Board members were in attendance. The minutes of the January 14, 2021 meeting were approved as well as the 2020 Historian Report and the December 2020 Town Clerk’s Report.

It was resolved to accept the resignation of Brandi Schutt from the Building Department effective February 2, 2021. The Town Board authorized the Town Clerk to advertise for a full-time Building & Zoning Clerk. Interested candidates should submit a completed application and resume to the Town Clerk no later than February 11, 2021.

The Board resolved to authorize the Town Supervisor to sign two contracts with CHA (Clough, Harbour & Associates) to provide annual environmental monitoring for the Town Landfill on Quaker Road at a cost not to exceed $8,000.00, in addition to providing annual GIS (Geographic Information System) hosting, maintenance and upgrades services at a cost not to exceed $10,000.00. The Town Supervisor was also authorized to sign a contract with BME Engineering to provide annual MS4 (Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System) Storm Water Program compliance services for an amount not to exceed $16,000.00. The Macedon Town Board is in receipt of a new liquor license application from Blue Heron Hills Golf LLC to operate at 1 Country Club Drive, Macedon, New York and the Macedon Town Board has no objections.

A Public Hearing is scheduled for February 11, 2021 at 7:40 PM for comments and questions with regard to the NYS Police Reform and Reinvention Plan. The meeting will be held in-person and via Zoom conferencing. Chief of Police Colella is authorized to order (1) Landice L7-90 Club Pro Sports treadmill from Rochester Fitness Equipment at a cost of $4,400. This treadmill is to replace one that is no longer functional in the police department fitness room. This purchase will be expensed from AF3120.200, at no expense to the Macedon taxpayers.

The Town Board resolved, in accordance with Governor Cuomo’s Executive Order 202.83, to dispense with the need for property owners to submit certain renewal applications to obtain real property tax exemptions. It is mandated that the assessor grant exemptions pursuant to sections 459-c and 467 of the Real Property Tax Law to property owners who received said exemptions on the 2020 assessment roll, thereby dispensing with the need for renewal applications from such per-sons. The assessor may require a renewal application to be filed when she has reason to believe that an owner who qualified for the exemption on the 2020 assessment roll may have since changed his or her primary residence, added another owner to the deed, transferred the property to a new owner or died. Additionally, the assessor may not require the owner to appear in-person to file the renewal application.

The Wayne County Public Works Department reached out to the Town of Macedon to inform residents that they will be cutting down trees in Aqueduct (Pal-Mac) Park that have visible Emerald Ash Borer damage. Please visit the Town Website for more information. http://www.macedontown.net/

A resident who lives on Bickford Street asked the Board about the Bridge on Railroad Avenue and if and/or when that may open back up. The Supervisor stated that at this time they have not been able to receive an answer from the Canal Corporation and will keep the residents informed as soon as we receive any information. A resident asked Chief Colella if the Internet Safe Zone at the Public Safety Building on Wayneport Rd is up and running. The Chief stated that they are waiting for the cameras to be installed, which should be within the next couple weeks. A resident on Erie Street South requested the Town Board consider selling 3-4 acres of land adjacent to his property north of Ganargua Creek. The Town Board stated this is a part of Gravino Park and has no interest in selling this property.

The bills were paid as audited. The Board entered Executive Session at 8:31 p.m. to discuss personnel/contracts.

By: Caroline Grasso