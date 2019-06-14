Macedon Town Meeting – June 13, 2019

The meeting began with the Pledge of Allegiance and approval of the minutes from the previous meeting dated 5/23/2019.

All town reports were approved as submitted.

Representatives of Delaware River Solar were again present to continue discussion of the potential Frey Road Solar Project. The entity has plans to enter into a PILOT Agreement with the County. A lengthy discussion of the options afforded to the Town to maintain tax collection due to opting out of Solar PILOTs with the passage of local law occurred which highlighted the complex nature of the topic.

However, the Board did move and finally approve a Host Community Agreement (HCA) with Delaware River Solar to ensure town taxes will be collected on the full value of the property.

The next topic was the review of the Abundant I HCA; a similar conversation regarding the interplay of a PILOT program and taxation rates occurred with the Board ultimately tabling the topic for further discussion.

A motion to approve the State Snow & Ice Removal Contract was tabled citing late receipt and inability of the document to be reviewed.

The Summer Recreation staffing appointments were reviewed and approved by the Board, with one single change.

The Police Department was approved to surplus a 2013 Chevy Tahoe by sealed bid of minimum $10,000 during the period of June 17-July 2.

Public comment was initiated by Renee Herrmann who inquired about particulars of the PILOT/HCA discussion.

Next, Linda Brown, Town Historian, shared the upcoming Noah Palmer plaque Historical Market Dedication planned for June 30th at 1pm in Macedon Center, followed by an open house at the Macedon Academy at 2 pm. She added that the Town Historical Society has recently added 5 new enthusiastic members and would gladly accept additional membership from interested parties.

The Board then moved to an Executive Session.

The next Macedon Town Board Meeting is June 27th at 7:30.

By Casey Carpenter