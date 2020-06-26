Macedon Town Meeting   June 25, 2020

Supervisor Leonard opened the Macedon Town Meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance. The Meeting was held via ZOOM conferencing due to COVID-19 restrictions. All Board Members were present.

The minutes from the June 11, 2020 Regular Meeting were approved and the May 2020 Town Clerk Report was accepted.

A Public Hearing was opened at 7:45 PM for Local Law No. 4-2020, which is to Continue, Amend and Recodify the Local Laws, Ordinances, and Certain Resolutions of the Town of Macedon and Former Village of Macedon into a Municipal Code to be designated the “Code of the Town of Macedon”. There was no Public comment and the Public Hearing was closed at 7:50 PM. The Local Law was adopted.

It was resolved the following are 2020 Summer Recreation Appointments:

Shelby Depew – Director $18.70/hr.

Davon McClain – Program Director $13.75/hr.

Sadie Ensign – Counselor $11.80/hr.

Hunter Markham – Counselor $11.80/hr.

Jeremy Norsen from the Recreation Department alerted the Board to a tentative, modified Summer Recreation Program. Program and Registration details can be found on the Town website http://www.macedontown.net/

Hopefully on Friday, June 26, 2020, pavilions will be open at 50% capacity. Gravino Park pavilion will be held to 40 people, the back pavilion at Bullis Park will be held to 32 people and the front pavilion at Bullis Park will be held to 30 people. There will be a COVID-19 waiver that renters will need to sign and strict rules regarding social distancing will need to be followed. If there are any questions, please call the Recreation Department at 315-986-5932.

It was resolved the Supervisor was authorized to execute a Lease Agreement with Gordon Realty for rental of the former Chase Bank Building in West Wayne Plaza pending final attorney approval. The Town Board would like to relocate its Court Room and Administrative Offices. The rent amount will be $416.66/month from July 1, 2020 through December 31, 2020. The rent will be appropriated from surplus funds.

Town Engineer Scott Allen provided the Board with an update on the Verizon Cell Tower and the Cemetery Master Plan projects which are both still in progress. No action was taken by the Board on either item.

There will be a Wayne County Emergency Food Distribution Event at the Marion High School on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 from 3 – 5 PM. Pre-registration is required by calling 315-359-8024. This will continue every Tuesday through August at different locations around Wayne County.

Supervisor Leonard appointed a Special Event Local Law Committee which will consist of Scott Allen, Dick Roets and David Fulvio. This will be for Local Law No. 5-2020 to investigate planning for large events and what would be required to keep residents safe and to also abide by any directives that are in place.

The Macedon Center Fire Department will be having a Chicken BBQ on June 27, 2020 starting at 4:00 PM until gone.

Councilman Babcock announced the Macedon Public Library is in need of a mailbox. A resolution was passed to authorize the purchase and installation of said mailbox.

Councilman Maul advised the Board that he has signed the agreement for the WiFi to be installed at the Town Complex and it is moving ahead.

A resolution was passed to pay the bills as audited for a total of $143,603.28.

The Board entered Executive Session at 9:45 PM to discuss a personnel matter.

By: Caroline Grasso