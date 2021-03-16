Powered by Dark Sky
Macedon Town Meeting March 11, 2021

by WayneTimes.com
March 16, 2021

 Supervisor Kim Leonard opened the Macedon Town meeting. The meeting was being held at the Town Complex, where Covid-19 safety protocols were in place, as well as via Zoom conferencing. 

All Board members were present except Councilman Roets.

 The minutes from the February 25, 2021 Regular meeting were approved as well as the Town Clerk’s Report, the Police Report and the EMS Report. All Reports are available upon request form the Town Clerk’s Office.

BME Associates presented a proposal to the Board for a development project on the corner of Route 31 and Wayneport Road. It would consist of a four story Microtel Hotel and a single story Kentucky Fried Chicken. The Board thanked BME Associates. 

They will next go before the Planning Board on April 5, 2021. 

Town Engineer Scott Allen updated the Board on the Westview Circle sewer issue that occurred on March 2, 2021. The immediate problem was addressed; however, the Town and the Wayne County Water & Sewer Authority will be investigating either repairing or replacing portions of the sewer pipe, some of which are 50 years old.   

The Board received a new liquor license application from Dis-Batch Brewing, LLC, resolved to waive the 30-day waiting period for the liquor license for Dis-Batch Brewing, LLC, to operate at 3250 Canandaigua Road, Macedon.

The Town Board authorized the Town Clerk to advertise to fill the Summer Camp Director position. Interested candidates should submit a completed application and resume to the Town Clerk by April 5, 2021.

 The Town Board resolved to appoint Alison Burley to the position of Court Clerk effective March 11, 2021.

The board appointed Deborah Willson as part-time Clerk to assist the Supervisor for the Town 2018/2019 Audit preparation effective March 11, 2021.

The New York State Police Reform and Reinvention Plan was approved by the Board. Chief Colella will submit the plan to the State by April 1, 2021. The plan is available on the Town’s website http://www.macedontown.net/

The Wayne County Bicentennial Committee will have a 20-minute presentation at the Town Board meeting either on April 8 or April 22. 

The date will be announced after Supervisor Leonard speaks with the Committee to see what date is easier for them.

The Macedon Messenger is still a work in progress, but will be out in the near future. 

The Macedon Center Fire Department will be having a “Drive-Thru” Chicken BBQ on April 10, 2021 starting at 4 PM until sold out.

The bills were paid as audited. 

The Board entered Executive Session at 8:32 PM to discuss contracts.

By: Caroline Grasso

