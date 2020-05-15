Macedon Town Meeting   May 14, 2020

Supervisor Leonard opened the Macedon Town Board meeting which was held via ZOOM teleconference. All Board Members were present. A resolution was passed to approve the minutes from the April 23, 2020 Regular Board Meeting. The April 2020 Town Clerk Report, as well as the Police and EMS Reports were also approved.

Supervisor Leonard was authorized to sign a License Agreement prepared by Converse and Morrell dated May 14, 2020 related to a Town Sewer easement at 1593 Alderman Road. Town Engineer, Scott Allen, relayed there is a slight encroachment of a building onto the easement. This agreement acknowledges the encroachment and reserves the Town’s rights which allow it to stay. It is part of a property transaction and is required for the sale of that property.

The Board passed a resolution allowing the Town Supervisor to sign a contract with Labella for Grant Administrative Services on an as needed basis for an amount not to exceed $5,000.000.

Supervisor Leonard was authorized to sign a contract with New York State Fence for installation of fencing at the Town Complex in the amount of $11,445.00.

At 7:45 PM, a Public Hearing for Local Law No. 3, which is to update the Zoning Requirements for Solar Energy Systems, was opened. There was no Public Comment. The Public Hearing was closed at 7:48 PM. Until the Wayne County Planning Board has an opportunity to review the Zoning Requirements, Local Law No. 3 can’t be approved. There is a County Planning Board Meeting tentatively scheduled on Wednesday, May 22, 2020 at 7:00 PM which will be held on an electronic platform to be announced.

A SAM Grant for $60,000.00 had been received to fund necessary improvements to Gravino Park including access doorways, access pathways and other improvements to bring the Park into ADA compliance. A resolution was passed to declare the Gravino Park Bathroom and Site ADA improvements SEQRA, or State Environmental Quality Review Act, compliant.

A resolution was passed to pay the bills as audited. Abstract No. 12-2020 in the amount of $235,314.02 was approved.

There was discussion regarding the culvert on Railroad Avenue that is in disrepair. Engineers have been called out to evaluate the project. The Board is hoping they will be informed before any road closures take place. There are multiple issues that need to be worked out with respect to the project .

Highway Superintendent Chris Countryman advised the Board that work is being completed at the Town Complex entranceway and the Hamlet area drainage project is nearing completion.

Town Engineer Scott Allen wants residents to know that there have been no peddlers permits issued for people going door-to-door. He wants residents to be vigilant. If there are any questions or complaints, please contact Scott Allen at the Town Hall.

Town Historian Linda Braun announced some renovations are taking place at the Grange. A grant was received in the amount of $2,000.00 for the Macedon Academy to purchase equipment which will help document all the artifacts in the Academy. Linda is now forming a committee to plan celebrations for the Town of Macedon’s Bicentennial,.

Supervisor Leonard announced she has called back all employees, who are able at this time, to return to work starting May 18, 2020. The Court Clerks will be alternating with one clerk in the office at a time and court will resume as soon as Supervisor Leonard opens the building to the public. It is currently closed until May 30, 2020. The Town Board, the Town Clerk and the Town Engineer will be meeting to discuss what will be needed for reopening.

Macedon Fire Chief Chris Creamer announced the Department has a new website at www.southmacedonfd.org They have been upgrading their “Brick” system which helps provide more information during calls. Engine 58 is back in service and there have been 94 calls for the year to date. The Board commented on how nice the outside of the building looks.

Councilman Maul announced the Macedon Messenger is available on the Town’s website. The Board decided to hold regular meetings between Department Heads to review current budgets due to the lack of revenue and to implement a spending protocol. The Board entered Executive Session at 9:00 PM to discuss personnel and contractual issues.

By: Caroline Grasso