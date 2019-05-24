Macedon Town Meeting May 23, 2019

The meeting began with the Pledge of Allegiance and approval of the minutes from the previous meeting.

There was then a lengthy discussion of the potential Frey Road Solar Project. Representatives of Delaware River Solar were present to answer a variety of questions by Board members, especially regarding expectations of taxation since the Town has opted out of state solar exemption law. Delaware River Solar proposes to pay full town taxes and presented the Board with examples of Community Benefit Agreements that it has entered into with other Wayne County Towns.

Councilman Kenyon stated that the Board is in favor of a contract and will follow through on next steps to revisit the topic hopefully at the next Board Meeting.

Next, the Board briefly discussed the Wayne Finger Lakes BOCES natural gas bid and ultimately approved a cooperative agreement.

The Highway Department was approved to purchase additional equipment with the purchase price covered by recent auction of surplus equipment. The Board then engaged in discussion with Town Legal Council regarding multiple amendments necessary for the joint project with Wayne County Water and Sewer Authority, finally approving necessary motions.

The Board then motioned to move into Executive Session for the discussion of litigation and personnel matters.

The next Macedon Town Board Meeting is June 13th at 7:30.

By Casey Carpenter