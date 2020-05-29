Macedon Town Meeting   May 28, 2020

Supervisor Leonard opened the meeting with a virtual Pledge of Allegiance. The meeting was being held via ZOOM conferencing in order to follow social distancing protocols. All Board Members were present. The minutes of the May 14, 2020 Regular Board Meeting were approved.

A resolution was passed to approve Local Law No. 3, which is to update the Zoning Requirements for Solar Energy Systems. A copy of Local Law No. 3 is available in the Town Clerk’s Office.

Supervisor Leonard was authorized to sign the agreement with Rochester Colonial Manufacturing Corporation for the Court Security Window. Some of the funds are being appropriated through a JCAP Grant or Justice Court Action Plan Grant.

A resolution was passed to pay the bills as audited for a total of $169,634.53.

There was a general consensus among the Board Members to proceed with the New York State Farmland Protection Grant on behalf of Packard Cattle, LLC. Packard Cattle have applied for a grant to sell an easement on their farm to the Town of Macedon. Currently, Macedon has 6200 acres of farmland with 2700 acres protected under easements. The goal of the Protection Grants is to preserve as much farmland as possible. Ora Rothfuss from the Wayne County Economic Development & Planning Department thanked the Board and shared his excitement about moving forward with the process.

Councilman McEwen inquired about the status of the Verizon Tower. Town Engineer Scott Allen stated there was a draft lease that is currently being worked on. He also states the lease is approximately 95% completed.

Highway Superintendent Chris Countryman advised the Board the CHIPS or Consolidated Local Street and Highway Improvement Program Funds have not yet been received. Supervisor Leonard recommended we wait on any projects until we are sure the funds will be available. Councilman Babcock asked about the status of incorporation of the Village Code by the Town Code, especially with respect to personnel and the employee benefit portions. The current extension expires on June 30, 2020. The Board Members will put together a rough draft before the next meeting with each member closely scrutinizing the personnel and employee benefits portions and noting proposed changes.

There will be a mask giveaway for Macedon Town residents on Saturday, May 30, 2020 from 10 AM until the masks are gone. The giveaway will take place in the West Wayne Plaza. Traffic will flow in one direction with vehicles entering the Plaza on the west side near the bank.

There have been some issues with the intersection of Magog and Alderman Road with another car accident recently. Planning Board Member Kevin Rooney will be checking the signage in the area and Supervisor Leonard was grateful he had already reached out to the resident on the corner to advise her he would be investigating the issue. The Highway Department is working on a drainage project in the hamlet that goes from the old canal through Erie Street, Railroad Avenue and Lapham Street. Railroad Avenue will be closed through next year. They are replacing an old 8” clay tile pipe with new 12” plastic culvert pipe.

Supervisor Leonard thanked the Macedon American Legion for the beautiful ceremony on Memorial Day. There is video on her Facebook page. She also commended Town Historian Linda Braun for her contribution to the ceremony.

The Board is gathering quotes for installation of protective barriers, shields, etc. in the Town Offices. The summer hours for staff at the Town Offices will be 10 AM-3 PM, although they are still currently closed to the public until these safety measures are in place. As far as cancellations are concerned; the 2020 Wayne County Fair, Cycle on the Erie for July 12 – July 19, 2020, Palmyra Canaltown Days and the Purple Painted Lady Festival for September 19 – 20, 2020 have all been cancelled. Chief of Police Jon Colella thanked his staff for their efficiency, dedication and professionalism handling the recent incident with the suspicious package that was left at the Police Department. An arrest was made and thankfully it turned out well. The Board entered Executive Session at 8:43 PM to discuss personnel issues.

By: Caroline Grasso