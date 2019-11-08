Macedon Town Meeting November 7, 2019

Supervisor Pagano opened the meeting after the Pledge of Allegiance and the minutes from the October 24, 2019 meeting were approved.

A resolution was passed to approve the Police Report and the EMS Report as submitted.

The Town Board received a new liquor license application from Joseph Personale/Bistro at the Commons to operate Bistro at the Commons at 1166 State Route 31, Macedon, NY and the Macedon Town Board had no objections. Therefore, a resolution was passed to waive the 30-day period regarding their liquor license notification and authorized the Town Clerk to notify the State Liquor Authority.

A resolution was passed to approve the State Snow & Ice Agreement, Contract No. D014844 for a 5-year period commencing July 1, 2019 and ending June 30, 2024. It also authorizes the Supervisor to sign said agreement.

The Board passed a resolution to allow Chief Colella to proceed with the Axon Body Camera order as quoted on August 22, 2019 to be expensed from A3120.2.

The Chief announced No Shave November, which is designed to raise money for Shop with a Cop. This is a program that identifies needy individuals and Police Officers take these folks shopping. If anyone wants to support the cause, it is being run through the Macedon Police Association.

PUBLIC HEARING—FARMINGTON VOLUNTEER FIRE ASSOCIATION, INC. FIRE PROTECTION SERVICE CONTRACT - There were no public comments except for a few residents thanking the representatives for their service. The Board approved a resolution approving the fire protection contract with the Farmington Volunteer Fire Association, Inc. in the amount of $43,000 for the calendar year 2020.

PUBLIC HEARING—MACEDON CONSOLIDATED SEWER DISTRICT NO. 2019 SPECIAL ASSESSMENT ROLLS - Scott Allen, the Town Engineer, advised the Board that two properties were erroneously assigned two equivalent dwelling units instead of one, as required under Macedon Town Code. The Town Board agreed to amend the proposed assessment roll for the Hamlet of Macedon Sewer District No. 1 and passed a resolution adopting the amended 2019 special assessment roll.

PUBLIC HEARING—2020 PRELIMINARY BUDGET - The Public Hearing was open to comment. Councilman Maul presented the Preliminary Budget.

Expenditures are down .25% and Revenues are up 5%. Last year, Allocations were $839,000 compared to $481,000 this year which is lower by 43%. The Town Tax Levy last year was 2.3 million. This year it is up approximately 1.8%. The Taxable Assessed Value is down .2% from last year. The Town Tax Rate was $3.75/$1000. This year it is $3.82.5/$1000 which is a 2% increase.

Notable changes include staff salaries which are up 2%, total payroll is 2.5 million dollars and a benefit burden just over 1 million dollars. Salaries and benefits are 44% of total spending. The floor was opened to the public.

A question was raised concerning the painting of the library. Director Stacey Wicksall was under the assumption that there were funds available for painting. There were no funds included in the budget for this. There was a lengthy, heated discussion concerning this topic.

Zach Feldman, who is a local resident was very concerned about many of the buildings in the Village deteriorating despite the amount of taxes he pays in the Town of Macedon. He implored the Board to investigate a way to increase business in the Village. He commented that the increased tax revenue from potential businesses would perhaps help to lower the tax burden on residents. He would like to see this beautiful Village thrive.

Most of the public comments were directed at the 23% raise that incoming Supervisor Paul Kenyon would be receiving. Renee Hermann questioned the 23% raise as opposed to a 2% raise for all other employees. She suggested a compromise by growing to 23% over his 4-year term.

Dennis Trovato, another local resident, shared his thoughts on the 23% raise and he is all for it.

Kim Leonard was concerned that the 2018 Annual Update Document apparently hasn’t been filed yet with the State. Supervisor Pagano informed Kim that they had submitted it several times and it had been rejected several times. She said they were working on it. Kim then cautioned the Board that doing the 2019 or 2020 Budget when there is no 2018 factual, correct report submitted, they need to be careful about the future effects of that. She questioned the Board about the balance in the DA and DB accounts. When she retired 3 years ago, there was a healthy fund balance and that is currently not the case.

The Board approved an increase to the library budget of $1800 to cover the cost of painting.

Supervisor Pagano addressed the 23% raise for the incoming Supervisor. She also proposed a compromise for the raise. There was no compromise agreed on. A resolution was passed to adopt the budget as amended. All were in favor except Supervisor Pagano.

Renee Herman announced that her students are part of the Civil Air Patrol and they are doing a wreath sponsorship to help get wreaths to place on the graves of local vets. She asked the Board if they could do this locally next year. This year they will be going to Sampson on December 14, 2019 to place the wreaths. They will be selling the wreaths up until November 30, 2019.

Stacey Wicksall announced that one of the people who went through the Entrepreneur Workshop Series will be participating in the Wayne County Pitch Contest on November 20, 2019.

There will be a work session to address the General Code revisions that are due by the end of the year. Meeting TBA.

A resolution was passed to pay the bills as audited.