Macedon Town meeting. Oct. 28, 2021

Supervisor Kim Leonard opened the Macedon Town Board meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance. The meeting was held at the Town Complex while also being streamed via Zoom conferencing. All Board members were in attendance.

Supervisor Leonard called for a moment of silence for longtime Macedon resident and business owner Bob Murphy who passed away on October 20, 2021.

The minutes from the October 14, 2021 Regular meeting were approved, in addition to the 2nd and 3rd Quarter Building and Zoning Reports.

As a result of a recent, frightening incident involving Mark Crane, the owner of Mark’s Pizzeria, the Crane Family Foundation donated $24,000 to fund one of two Stryker Power Lift and Load systems for the two ambulances. Director of EMS Paul Harkness noted the equipment will help alleviate the stress and strain involved in lifting individuals in and out of the ambulances. There had been a recent injury to ambulance personnel which added to the necessity of the purchase. The Board had resolved to purchase two of the Stryker systems contingent on the Town’s receipt of the American Recovery Plan Act funds. The cost for two would be $48,445.60.

At 7:40 PM a Public Hearing was opened to hear comments and questions regarding the Town of Macedon 2022 Preliminary Budget. Councilman Maul addressed residents and the Board with a breakdown of the Budget through a Power Point presentation. At 8:10 PM the Public Hearing for the Budget was suspended until 9:00 PM so that other Public Hearings could be conducted. It was then reopened at 9:01 PM. The Public Hearing was closed at 9:31 PM. The Town Board resolved to adopt the 2022 Town of Macedon Budget.

At 8:10 PM a Public Hearing was opened to hear comments and questions regarding the Farmington Volunteer Fire Association, Inc. Fire Protection Service Contract. With no public comments the Public Hearing was closed at 8:13 PM. The Town Board resolved to approve the fire protection contract with the Farmington Volunteer Fire Association, Inc. in the amount of $44,720 for the calendar year 2022. At 8:15 PM a Public Hearing was opened to hear comments and questions regarding the Macedon Center Volunteer Fireman’s Association Inc. Contract—SOUTH. With no comments, the Public Hearing was closed at 8:17 PM. The Town Board resolved to approve the fire protection contract with the Macedon Center Volunteer Firemen’s Association Inc.—South in the amount of $25,075 for the calendar year 2022. At 8:20 PM a Public Hearing was opened to hear comments and questions regarding the Macedon Center Volunteer Firemen’s Association Inc. Contract—NORTH. There was a clarification question that was answered, and the Public Hearing closed at 8:23 PM. The Town Board resolved to approve the fire protection agreement with the Macedon Center Volunteer Firemen’s Association Inc. South in the amount of $227,082 for the calendar year 2022.

At 8:25 PM a Public Hearing was opened to hear comments and questions regarding the Macedon Center Volunteer Fireman’s Association Contract—HAMLET. With no comments the Public Hearing was closed at 8:27 PM. The Town Board resolved to approve the fire protection agreement with the Macedon Center Volunteer Firemen’s Association Inc.-Hamlet in the amount of $37,863 for the calendar year 2022.

At 8:30 PM a Public Hearing was opened to hear comments and questions regarding the South Macedon Fire and Rescue, Inc. Contract—NORTH. There were no comments or questions, and the Public Hearing was closed at 8:31 PM. The Town Board resolved to approve the fire protection agreement with the South Macedon Fire and Rescue, Inc. Contract—North in the amount of $25,075 for the calendar year 2022.

At 8:35 a Public Hearing was opened to hear comments and questions regarding the South Mace-don Fire and Rescue, Inc. Contract—SOUTH. There were no comments or questions and the Public Hearing closed at 8:37 PM. The Board resolved to approve the fire protection agreement with the South Macedon Fire and Rescue, Inc. Contract—South in the amount of $232,208 for the calendar year 2022.

At 8:40 PM a Public Hearing was opened to hear comments and questions regarding the South Macedon Fire & Rescue, Inc. Contract—HAMLET. There were no comments or questions, and the Public Hearing was closed at 8:42 PM. The Board resolved to approve the fire protection agreement with the South Macedon Fire & Rescue, Inc. Contract—Hamlet in the amount of $37,863 for the calendar year 2022.

At 8:45 PM a Public Hearing was opened to hear comments and questions regarding the Macedon Consolidated Sewer District No. 1 Special Assessment Roll. Town Engineer Scott Allen relayed some details concerning the Western Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant. The Public Hearing was closed at 8:50 PM. The Town Board resolved to adopt the Annual Special Assessment Roll for Macedon Consolidated Sewer District No. 1.

At 8:50 PM a Public Hearing was opened to hear comments and questions regarding the Special Assessment Roll for the Hamlet of Macedon Sewer District. Supervisor Leonard explained the reason for the Special Assessment Rolls and with no other comments or questions, the Public Hearing was closed at 8:52 PM. The Town Board resolved to adopt the Annual Special Assessment Roll for the Hamlet of Macedon Sewer District.

At 8:55 PM a Public Hearing was opened to hear comments and questions regarding the Special Assessment Roll for the Gananda Sewer District No. 1. Town Engineer Scott Allen explained the boundaries of the Gananda Sewer District No. 1 for a resident. The Public Hearing closed at 8:58 PM. The Board resolved to adopt the Annual Special Assessment Roll for the Gananda Sewer District No. 1.

The bills were paid as audited.

The Board entered Executive Session at 9:41 PM to discuss personnel issues.

By: Caroline Grasso