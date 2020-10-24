Powered by Dark Sky
October 23rd 2020, Friday
Macedon Town Meeting October 22, 2020

by WayneTimes.com
October 23, 2020

Supervisor Leonard opened the meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance. The meeting was held at the Town Complex as well as being streamed via ZOOM conferencing due to COVID-19 restrictions. All Board members were present except Councilman Babcock.  The minutes of the October 8, 2020 Regular Board Meeting were approved as well as the September 2020 Town Clerk’s Report.  The Board authorized the Town Supervisor to sign the Williamson Law Book Payroll Software Support Contract from October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021 in the amount of $1,972.00. The Town Board approved the expenditure of labor in the amount of $15,000 to complete the restroom renovations in Gravino Park from money that was received via a SAM (System for Award Management) through DASNY (Dormitory Authority of the State of New York). These renovations will modify the current bathrooms into handicapped accessible bathrooms.

It was resolved to authorize the Supervisor to sign the Wayne County Snow and Ice Removal Contract for the period January 1, 2021 through December 31, 2020 pending attorney approval. 

Highway Superintendent Chris Countryman announced the Annual E-Waste Event was a success. Residents were extremely impressed with the drive through option. Last year, they collected 22 pallets and they collected 25 this year. 

At 7:40 PM a Public Hearing was opened to hear public comments and questions with respect  to the Macedon Center Volunteer Fireman’s Association Annual Budget. With no public comment the hearing was closed. Resolutions were passed approving an agreement with the Hamlet of Macedon for $36,060, an agreement with North Macedon for $23,881 and an agreement with South Macedon for $216,269. All agreements are for the period January 1, 2021 through December 31, 2021.                             MORE ON PAGE A11

At 7:50 PM a Public Hearing was opened to hear public comments and questions regarding the South Macedon Fire and Rescue, Inc. Annual Budget. With no public comment the hearing was closed. Resolutions were passed approving an agreement with the Hamlet of Macedon for $36,060, an agreement with North Macedon for $23,861 and an agreement with South Macedon for $221,500. All agreements are for the period January 1, 2021 through December 31, 2021. 

At 8:00 PM a Public Hearing was opened to hear public comments and questions regarding the Farmington Volunteer Fire Association Annual Budget. With no public comment the hearing was closed. A resolution was passed approving an agreement with the Farmington Volunteer Fire Association for $43,500.00 for the year 2021.

The Town Board will hold a Public Hearing on November 5, 2020 at 7:40 PM for the purpose of hearing public comment regarding the special assessment roll for Macedon

Consolidated Sewer District No. 1-SS1; the Town Board will hold a Public Hearing on November 5, 2020 at 7:45 PM for the purpose of hearing public comment regarding the special assessment roll for the Hamlet of Macedon Sewer District; the Town Board will hold a Public Hearing on November 5, 2020 at 7:50 PM for the purpose of hearing public comment regarding the special assessment roll for Gananda Sewer District No. 1. 

There will also be a Public Hearing on November 5, 2020 at 7:55 PM to hear public comment on proposed Local Law No. 5 (2020) entitled a Local Law to Override the Tax Levy Limit established in General Municipal Law.

There will be a  Preliminary Budget Hearing continuation for a special meeting November 5, 2020 at 8:10 PM. 

The Town Clerk was authorized to advertise all meetings in the official paper for the Town of Macedon, the Times of Wayne County.

The bills were paid as audited.

The Board entered Executive Session at 8:35 for contract negotiations. 

By: Caroline Grasso

