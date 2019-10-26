Macedon Town Meeting October 24, 2019

Roll Call was taken after the Pledge of Allegiance and all members, including Supervisor Pagano, were present. A resolution was passed to approve the minutes from the October 10, 2019 meeting.

Supervisor Pagano then invited the Pal-Mac Robotics Club to present their project to the Board. The students from Team 8584 were tasked with a challenge on how to better their community. After hiking to local parks and along the canal trails, they realized there are not many clean, free, public water sources for people to safely drink. So, they invented a portable drinking fountain made from a 55-gallon plastic barrel, donated solar panels, for a power source, and some parts that were purchased on Amazon. They consulted local experts on how to keep the water clean and testable and after two weeks of testing and monitoring, the water in their invention was clean and safe to drink. Team 8584 asked the Board if they would be willing to partner with them to provide these portable drinking fountains to the public at events such as Canal Days.

All the members of the Board were impressed with the invention and several members asked some questions regarding process and implementation. Team 8584 assured the Board they would do some more research and report back. Team 8584 will be competing in the Robotic Competition on November 9, 2019 in Penfield. A resolution was passed to accept the resignation of Colleen Pelton effective September 27, 2019.

A Preliminary Budget Public Hearing will be held on November 7, 2019 at 7:45 PM for the purpose of obtaining public comment on the Preliminary 2020 Budget for the Town of Macedon.

A Public Hearing will be held on November 7, 2019 at 8:00 PM for the purpose of considering contracting with the Farmington Volunteer Fire Association, Inc. for fire protection to be furnished to a fire protection district established in said Town of Macedon known as Macedon Fire Protection District.

A Public Hearing will be held on November 7, 2019 at 8:05 PM for the purpose of hearing public comment regarding the special assessment rolls for Macedon Consolidated Sewer District No. 1 and the Hamlet of Macedon Sewer District Intermunicipal Agreement entered into on December 7, 2019 with the Wayne County Water and Sewer Authority, the Town of Marion and the Village of Palmyra. The Town Clerk will advertise said public hearing and provide actual notice to all property owners within the aforesaid districts as required under New York State Law. It was determined that postcards would be mailed to approximately 1500 residents alerting them to the hearing.

A resolution was passed that authorizes the Supervisor to sign the Toshiba Agreement for the Police Department’s new copier. According to Chief Colella, the new agreement will result in the monthly rate going down from $93 to $87.

The Supervisor was authorized to sign the Wayne County Snow & Ice 2020 Agreement for the term January 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020, pending Attorney approval. Highway Superintendent Chris Countryman announced a slight increase to $91 per trip due to rising fuel prices. The Highway Department will be using the same salt as last year, though.

The National Drug Take Back Day is scheduled for October 26, 2019 from 10 AM to 2 PM at the Public Safety Building.

The E-Waste Event on Monday and Tuesday this past week was a great success. Approximately 65 residents turned up and many had very positive feedback. The event will likely be held again next year sometime. There was also a successful tire recycling event on Thursday. The tires are collected and sent to a facility in Auburn where they are melted down, processed and ultimately used to make rebar.

Councilman Maul started a discussion regarding the Verizon cell tower project. Apparently, the Town of Macedon will be building the access road and there are questions remaining on how that road project would affect the rent on the tower. Chris Countryman stated he has already included the cost of the road in the Highway Department Budget.

Councilman Babcock would like to have a follow-up conversation with the 3+1 Firm. This firm tracks municipal funds and their liquidity. During these windows of liquidity, they invest the money in short-term CD’s or Treasury Bills that will hopefully yield a larger interest rate than what is currently being earned in Money Markets. There is a fee involved, but the 3+1 Firm’s policy is there will not be a fee until a profit is made. There will be further discussion on the matter and Supervisor Pagano will also reach out to Lyons National Bank for their input. All agreed that whatever decision is made it absolutely must be budget neutral.

There was no Executive Session.

The meeting adjourned at 8:35 PM.

By Caroline Grasso