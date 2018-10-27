Macedon Town Meeting   October 25, 2018

The regular meeting of the Town Board of the Town of Macedon was held October 25, 2018 and was called to order by Supervisor Sandy Pagano at 7:30pm,

The following items were approved by the Town Board:

– Trane Energy Contract – The Board authorized the Supervisor to sign the Proposal for Village Hall Infrastructure Improvements dated January 3, 2018, relative to the NYS Records Management Grant.

– Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant Project – The Town of Macedon, Town of Marion, and Village of Palmyra each currently own wastewater treatment plants that are currently or will be in need of substantial capital improvements and/or replacements to maintain current operations. In lieu of upgrading and continuing to independently operate their own wastewater treatment plants, these Participating Municipalities have discussed and memorialized their intent to work together cooperatively to develop a single facility and conveyance system that would meet their collective needs. These facilities would be owned and operated by the Wayne County Water and Sewer Authority for the benefit of the “Users” within the Participating Municipalities and certain “Out-of-Village Users” within the Town of Palmyra receiving wastewater service from the Village of Palmyra. The Town Board is authorized to execute the Wastewater Treatment System Improvements and Services Agreement, between the Wayne County Water and Sewer Authority and the Town of Macedon, Town of Marion and Village of Palmyra, to be effective December 1, 2018.

– Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant Project – The Town Board requests that the Wayne County Water and Sewer Authority provide wastewater treatment and conveyance services for the benefit of the sewer users located in Macedon Consolidated Sewer District No. 1, Hamlet of Macedon Sewer District and all additional future sewer users and districts to be established with approval of the Town Board, to be connected to the sewer conveyance system and Western Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant to be constructed, owned and operated by the WCWSA.

The Town Board will hold a 2019 Budget Workshop on November 1, 2018 at 5:00pm at 32 Main Street, Macedon.

The Board approved the counter offer by Peter Schroth to purchase 106 Main Street for a purchase price of $68,000, subject to terms and conditions set forth .

The Board will sign the Wayne County Snow and Ice 2019 Agreement for the term January 1, 2019 – December 31, 2019, pending Attorney approval.

Chris Countryman, Highway Superintendent, stated they are mixing salt, getting trucks ready for winter; also working on drainage projects on Cornwall Drive and Daansen Road.

The Town received a ‘Think Green’ Grant which will be used to purchase 20-25 trees for Bullis Park.

Melissa Clark, from Abundant Solar and Daniel Spitzer, an energy attorney, came to facilitate discussion on the proposed 2 megawatt solar energy project and hear the Board’s current position. Currently, the Board chooses not to go with the IDA plan because it would not benefit all citizens of the Town. Discussions will continue.

The meeting was adjourned at 8:42pm.

Peggy Heerkens