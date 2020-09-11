Macedon Town Meeting. Sept. 10, 2020

Supervisor Leonard opened the meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance. The meeting was being held via Zoom conferencing due to Covid-19 social distancing protocols. All Board Members were present except Councilperson Richard Roets.

The minutes of the August 13, 2020 Regular Board Meeting were approved, in addition to the August 2020 Police Report and the July 2020 Town Clerk Report.

It was resolved to appoint Adam Weinstein to the position of Clerk-Typist at an annual salary of $30,000 effective September 9, 2020 for a probationary period of 26 weeks.

The Board accepted the resignation of part-time Macedon Town Ambulance EMT Cole Tresohlavy effective August 30, 2020.

The Board resolved to appoint Ashley Smith as part-time Paramedic at a rate of $20.00/hour effective September 14, 2020.

Wendy Miller was appointed to the permanent position of Bookkeeper after successfully demonstrating proficiency in the duties assigned to her. This appointment will result in a salary increase of $3,000.00.

Be it resolved the Town Board hereby directs that the special assessment rolls for Macedon

Consolidated Sewer District No. 1, Hamlet of Macedon Sewer District, and Gananda Sewer District No. 1, $240.00 for all districts per EDU and shall be filed with the Town Clerk and made available for public inspection.

A Public Hearing was opened at 7:40 PM for Local Law No. 4-2020, which Establishes the Criteria for Apportioning the Costs to be paid by Gananda Sewer District No. 1 to the Wayne County Water & Sewer Authority for the Construction of the Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant. There were no public comments and the hearing was closed. Local Law No. 4-2020 was adopted.

The Macedon Town Board authorizes the Supervisor to establish an interest-bearing bank account at Lyons National Bank to set up the decommissioning (sinking fund) for the Wilson Road Solar Ray project contingent upon a signed Host Community Agreement.

A public information presentation on the planned Western Regional Wastewater Treatment Project has been scheduled for Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at 7:00 PM. This presentation will be made on behalf of the Wayne County Water and Sewer Authority (WCWSA), along with the Towns of Macedon, Marion, Palmyra and Walworth and the Village of Palmyra, all as participants in this important regional project. Details are available on the Town of Macedon website http://www.macedontown.net/

Noah Matteson submitted his Eagle Scout Project—Local Food Pantry to Supervisor Leonard which she reviewed and accepted. He also filed a COVID-19 Plan as there will be public contact.

Palmyra Boy Scouts Jayden Demeurisse and Jayden Virky from Troop #96 were in attendance at the meeting working on their Citizen World Merit Badge.

The Town of Macedon officially reopened on September 9 with COVID-19 precautions in place. Masks will be required upon entering the building.

Discussions are underway to publish a Macedon Messenger in the Fall.

Macedon Center Fire Department is having a Lobster Bake on October 10, 2020. The cost is $35/ticket and they are available by pre-sale only. Online at http://macedoncenterfire.org/, email at lobsterbake@macedoncenterfire.org or contact a member of the department.

The Macedon Garden Club Mum Sale is underway on Main Street.

The Board entered Executive Session at 8:49 PM to discuss personnel matters.

By: Caroline Grasso