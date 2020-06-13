Macedon Town Meeting   Thursday,  June 11

Supervisor Leonard opened the Meeting, which was being held via ZOOM teleconferencing due to COVID-19 restrictions, with a virtual Pledge of Allegiance. All Board Members were in attendance.

The minutes of the May 28, 2020 Regular Board Meeting, as well as the Police Report and EMS Report were approved.

Supervisor Leonard was authorized to sign the NYS Department of Transportation Undertaking permit which allows the Town of Macedon to place signs and banners along Route 31.

This will replace the current insurance certificate that is required.

The Town of Macedon has completed Step One in the request for Public Assistance from FEMA due to COVID-19 which was to submit an application. It is unclear whether any funds will be received, but the application has been submitted.

Town Clerk Heidi Levan was authorized to advertise for a Public Hearing on June 25, 2020 at 7:45 PM to hear comments from the public in regard to Local Law No. 4. The Hearing will be held remotely through ZOOM video and teleconference.

The link is available on the Town website http://www.macedontown.net/ and a copy of the Local Law is available upon request from the Town Clerk.

It was resolved that Jeremiah Dresser be appointed to the permanent position of Police Sergeant effective June 11, 2020 after having satisfied the required Civil Service criteria and approval.

Supervisor Leonard was authorized to sign the re-certification statement for the Medicaid Billing.

A resolution was passed allowing the Supervisor to execute a lease that has been negotiated with Bell Atlantic Mobil Systems, LLV d/b/a Verizon Wireless for construction of a cell tower on a parcel of land the old water tower used to occupy, but which is now unused.

It was resolved the bills be paid as audited.

Highway Superintendent Chris Countryman announced that Railroad Avenue near the bridge has been closed until further notice due to culvert issues.

The Butterfly Trail has been sprayed to help combat against invasive species. Funds were provided by an Invasive Species Grant Program.

He also stated he does have the piece for the dock repair on the canal and will be working on that as soon as possible.

The Town is preparing a master plan document relative to the Village Cemetery on Erie Street. The initial conceptual draft of this document can be found on the Town website. Comments and questions regarding this draft document can be directed to Scott Allen at: buildinginspector@macedontown.net

Scott Allen also commented on how nice the sidewalk looks at the Town Complex. The fence has been ordered and there is talk about planting some trees at the site and perhaps even a bench or two. He wants residents to know the Building and Zoning Department is a bit behind on permits and wants to thank people for their patience.

The mask distribution was a big success. Supervisor Leonard thanked the Macedon Police Department, Macedon Ambulance, the owner of the West Wayne Plaza and Tourism Director Christine Worth.

There are additional masks available by request at the Town Hall and the Ambulance Bay. Please call ahead.

Food Link will be having a food giveaway on June 16, 2020 from 3-5 PM in the PalMac High School parking lot. Local farmers have teamed up to provide meat, poultry and eggs among other things. There is a pre-registration phone number to call: 315-359-8024.

Supervisor Leonard has been working on getting prices for the new windows that will be installed in the Town Office.

She is in touch with Rochester Colonial and will forward the pricing estimates when she receives them.

She also wants residents to know that the Bike racks have been moved from Bullis and Gravino Parks to the Library and Canal Park.

There was a discussion on moving the Town Court to a different location and the Board stated they would look into it.

There was also a lengthy discussion on the Car Shows at the Log Cabin Restaurant. The Board will be investigating whether there needs to be a permit issued, what kind of permit it should be and how often it needs to be issued.

There have been issues reported during the Car Shows and according to Police Chief John Colella, it has been a problem for some time now.

Macedon Recreation is formulating a plan to welcome the Summer Camp into the building but to also allow for social distance requirements. It is slated to start the week after July 4, 2020.

Daniel Compitello from Delaware River Solar appeared before the Board regarding some proposed changes he would like to make. They will be addressed at a future date.

The Board entered Executive Session at 9:24 to discuss contractual issues.

By: Caroline Grasso