Marion School Board Feb. 8, 2021

Meeting was called to order at 6:00PM by Board President Rob Marshall, with the record showing all board members were present; this was followed by the Pledge of Allegiance.

There were no additions or changes to the agenda, and the agenda was approved.

No community comments were received. Under Personnel, Superintendent Don Bavis discussed Doug Grab and Denise Paley from the Tech and Home and Careers Departments, who will be leaving at the end of the school year. Superintendent Bavis noted they are part of the Marion history and will be hard to replace. Katherine Tortorella, who was filling in as a per diem substitute in Special Education at the high school, will be in a full contractual rights position moving forward as of February 1 as the Special Education teacher will not be returning for the second semester. The items were approved by the board.

Richard Walker gave the second Budget Workshop Update, which covered the Governor’s budget proposal, GEA 2.0, revenues, expenditures, and what is to come. The Governor’s proposal is based on one of two scenarios, which is $6 billion in additional stimulus, which is the basis for the school aid runs and budget bills. The money would be provided to the state and does not appear on the school aid runs. The second scenario is $15 billion in additional stimulus that would mean no cuts and additional aid to school districts. Statewide trends were discussed, with state aid, STAR, and federal funds. The state is proposing $3.8 billion in Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplementary Appropriations Act to reduce state education expenditures; it is also eliminating the Pandemic Adjustment, and has proposed a number of cuts in education funding to be backfilled with federal dollars. The state is also proposing a local district funding adjustment, which looks at $1.35 billion dollars in potential reductions to school districts through STAR payments. Part of the proposal includes eliminating enrollment in the Enhanced STAR exemption (with the option to remain in the STAR exemption or enroll in the Enhanced STAR credit program instead). Mr. Walker said this is setting up for another gap elimination adjustment; in 2010, a reduction assessment was completed, with the cuts mitigated by federal funds and continued for some years (2011-12 through 2015-16) and completed in 2016-2017. The progression of state aid from the previous and current year was discussed, and the Marion tax cap projection was given (with a projected levy increase of 1.59%), which is still subject to final submittal. Total projected expenses were covered, as were factors impacting those expenses (such as salaries and benefits). The current budget gap is currently at $671,923. The next update will look at staffing changes, finalized benefit rates, and the debt service schedule. Discussion ensued as to the challenges that will be presented in the years to follow next year’s budget as a result of the state proposals.

Under reports, no board members had anything to report on since the last meeting.

Superintendent Bavis gave the COVID-19 update, starting with changes to the sports; varsity indoor track, modified track, varsity basketball, JV basketball, modified wrestling, and modified basketball are all underway or starting, with sectionals to be determined for most of the sports. Individuals have also been involved in swimming and skiing. Fall sports that will be underway as of March are varsity and JV volleyball, modified volleyball, varsity football, JV football, and modified football. Spring sports are scheduled to start in April. In the Wayne County League, there was an agreement amongst athletic directors to not allow spectators due to cleaning and distancing requirements. Superintendent Bavis noted only the home school district has control over what is being streamed, and they will try to stream whatever they can. He noted the virus has gone down significantly, and if numbers continue to drop, the spectator discussion may be revisited (or with spring sports, which would be outside, that may not be an issue). How the school musical will be presented and when it would take place has been an ongoing discussion alongside the sports season as well. Additionally, a travel advisory was sent to faculty and staff, with the different travel groups outlined. Superintendent Bavis also noted they are approaching the 50% mark with faculty and staff who have received the vaccine, covered some details on the clinics available and side effects, and touched again on masks and quarantine requirements.

It was noted that the state has extended the ability to continue virtual meetings through the next month, and discussion was opened up to the board about continuing to do this. Board members were okay with the idea, and Rob Marshall noted it has helped because it allows the meetings to reach more people.

Under the Director of Finance’s Report, Richard Walker touched on the Director’s report, and noted that despite the additional costs incurred to supplies and staff, the year-end balance looks very promising. The report was approved by the board.

Under School Administrator’s Reports, Superintendent Bavis asked the principals to update on how things are going at the schools. Dr. Ellen Lloyd shared academic data from the elementary school and growth in reading and math for different grade levels, along with a comparison from the 2019-2020 school year to 2020-2021. Dr. Lloyd noted that the school is keeping pace and the teachers are doing a phenomenal job at keeping students learning and growing. Other highlights include reaching the PBIS goal of 5,000 Knight notes, evening read alouds coordinated by Miss Cantello and Mrs. Brown to celebrate National School Counseling Week and social-emotional learning, and Mrs. DeYoung’s and Mrs. Colway’s AM classes winning the PBIS video contest on reteaching expectations. Dr. Lloyd also shared student answers as to why they are proud to be a Marion Black Knight. Michele Keulling asked if there were thoughts to keep the groups smaller with the younger levels (UPK and kindergarten) going forward; Superintendent Bavis said small groups are great and individualized instruction is as well, but touched on groups already structured at the elementary school to assist with this and noted budget constraints may not allow them to do this. Dr. Lloyd also noted that some content has been reduced in order to prioritize other content this year, despite how well students and staff are doing with this school year.

Principal Shane Dehn shared an updated presentation from November to revisit the school’s goals, including progress and proficiency rates on the mid-year assessments in Regents courses, mastery rates, and the MTSS system and the tiers of supports. Mr. Dehn also discussed the guaranteed and viable curriculum presented, especially given what the current school year looks like; teachers have been asked to use the mid-year data to reassess this and circle back where needed or adjust curriculums accordingly for the rest of the school year. Lastly, Mr. Dehn shared some other items happening at the school: there is a BKC incentive going on for the month of February with different departments competing against each other; at the end of midterms, students were asked to fill out an academic report sheet and have teachers sign it, allowing them to work from home the next day unless they had another exam scheduled; and with high risk winter sports starting, the school had to look quickly at eligibility, but also hold onto high academic standards, which they’ve managed to do while motivating students to do well to remain eligible. Lastly, the school is holding a program called Marion Loves Pets as a positivity program, with students getting to share pictures of their pets and fun awards to be given out at the end of the program.

Policy Review came next, with no questions or comments from board members for the second reading of the policies listed. The policies were approved.

There were no questions or comments on the consent agenda items; the items were approved.

There were no email comments at that time; motion to move into an executive session was approved.

By Emily Kunz