Marion School meeting Sept. 9, 2019

The regular meeting of the Marion Central School Board of Education convened on September 9, 2019 at 6:30 P in the Jr.-Sr. High School Library, following a Board walk-through of the Jr. & Sr. High School grounds.

During Community Comments,, a resident asked if employees who have left the School System have received an “Exit Interview?” It was stated that people have not left for adverse reasons and, Dr. Lloyd stated that she had met with most of them before they left.

A Professional Development Plan (PDP) 2019-2020 presentation was delivered by Ms. Nikki Miller, who went into detail about the scores which had been determined, how the respective schools stack up, what the growth has been, and how College & Career ready the students are. Two of the important measures of the student populations’ performance are ELA & Math scores.

The performance of the students and the physical environment (buildings) are used to determine the use of grant money. The buildings were found to be in GOOD standing. She explained in detail, demographic attendance scores, Regents Exam performance, and absenteeism; noting areas of growth, concern, highs and lows, in all categories.

The three goals this year are: Focus on Learning, Collaboration, and Results. She noted that there is a good indication that they can be achieved because of the Personal Learning practice within the school system. The Curriculum mission is the implementation of guaranteed and viable programs with accountability, as measured by Learning Progress Benchmarks. This also includes Professional Learning Communities, i.e. Math Teachers, which provide forums for collaboration among the participants.

In a follow-up comment, Mr. Keith Hendricks requested that administrators carefully review the student supply list of materials at the end of the year to determine if the list can be refined, to prevent the future purchase of materials that are not used.

During Reports, Superintendent Don Bavis was excited to report that on Opening Day, most are optimistic and spirited - largely attributed to the Personalized Learning framework of teaching. There remains a lot of buy-in among the population, and as a result, compels people to respond. Furthermore, people involved are being innovative in all areas and there will be a mid-year assessment.

Among the schools in the Finger Lakes area, Marion is in the top 3rd, and continues to compete among much larger school districts.

Mr. Jay Schickling reported on the Finance and Operations within the school system, which included a Capital Project Update and the remaining construction schedule. He presented information about the NY/ISLAND Cooperative Bid Program Agreement by describing what is required, and also noted that other school districts have benefited from it. He finally recommended that it would be good for purchasing classroom supplies and materials for Marion.

Participation in the NY/ISLAND program, and the Financial Reports for the School, were both unanimously approved.

Mr. Nicholas Ganster – Introduced the “Schoology” program, which is a digital dashboard similar to a one-stop shopping management tool, creating a public face to the classrooms, and will soon be implemented. Mr. Dave Wise has been collaborating on this project. He also noted that the Codes of Conduct and Black Knight Awards programs are thriving.

Mr Dave Wise – Noted his enthusiasm for the “Schoology” program and reported that the Teachers are going to be provided laptops, replacing their classroom desktop computers, in a transition to provide Flexible Classrooms. He reassured the group that the School Tool software would continue to be utilized as a repository for permanent school records.

Dr. Ellen Lloyd – reported that her focus is on the Building Goals of: Positive Behavioral Intervention & Support (PBIS), Guaranteed and Viable Curriculum, and the Social & Emotional Curriculum. She also said that the Flexible Seating program is going well.

Mr. Shane Dehn – spoke, with excitement, about the 5K Quest in both the Jr. & Sr. Schools, the Black Night Awards program – going gangbusters, and the #Be Nice Campaign, to combat cyber bullying. The 5K Quest is receiving support from WHEC Channel 10 and, Mr. Pat Taney is reported to be visiting the schools in the near future. Stay tuned.

The meeting was adjourned, and the Board went into Executive Session at approximately 7:55 pm.

by A.W. Gow