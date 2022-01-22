Marion Town Board 1/10/22

Supervisor Bender opened the Marion Town Board meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance. The meeting was held at the Marion Town Hall. All Board members were present, including newly elected Board members Julie Herman and Michael Cramer.

It was resolved to accept and file all monthly Departmental Reports.

Supervisor Bender commented that J & L Renovations have been doing an amazing job renovating the Town Hall and Leno Electric will start the electric work in several days. The Supervisor also remarked on the Town of Marion Supervisor position term. She would like to see this changed from a 2-year term to a 4-year term to encourage people to run for office. Town Attorney Art Williams has been consulted regarding the feasibility of the change. There will be more information forthcoming.

Town Clerk Heidi Levan states she has been busy collecting Town & County taxes and Water & Sewer bills. The Town Clerk’s Office has also been handing out KN95 masks to residents.

Councilman Bliek stated the new Water Storage Tank is complete; however it is not able to be used until an agitator can be installed. Plans for the new Regional Wastewater Treatment Facility have been submitted to NYS DEC for approval. Wastewater Treatment Plant Supervisor Jeff Cragg spoke and stated that the flow meter at the Marion WWTP is not working. Mr. Cragg needs to complete a non-compliant form for the NYS DEC while he waits for a replacement meter. The replacement meter will cost approximately $3,000.

Councilman Lonneville stated he and Supervisor Bender will be attending a webinar regarding the Clean Energy Act and will use the municipal room on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 for this meeting. Councilman Lonneville also stated that Leno Electric will set up the installation of electric for the security camera at the Town Park.

Town Historian Caryn Devlin held up a $10 bill that was donated by Dr. Barry Thorne and is from the First National Bank of Marion, NY. Its value is approximately $700 to $1,000. The bill will be displayed at the museum on the second floor and will be secured in the wall with lights. Ms. Devlin also stated the Children’s Activity Book is complete for the upcoming Bicentennial.

Councilman Cramer stated that at the January 3, 2022 meeting the Town Board made a decision to allow additional comments at the end of the meeting for anyone in attendance who would like to comment on topics that were discussed at that evening’s Board meeting. This is being done to help clear things up for residents and allow topics to be completed. Residents do not need to sign up in advance however; they will only be given 3 minutes to speak.

The bills were paid as audited.

There was no Executive Session and the meeting adjourned at 7:35 PM.

By: Caroline Grasso