Marion Town Board. March 14, 2022

Supervisor Jolene Bender opened the Marion town Board meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance. The meeting was held at the Marion Town Hall. All Board members were present.

Town Clerk Heidi Levan reported the Town of Marion dog enumeration will be taking place in the Spring/Summer of 2022. The Board discussed whether or not the Town should collect all past due dog license fees or could the enumeration be a clean start for all old dog licenses. The Town Board stated that no old fees could be forgiven and residents will be required to pay past due fees.

Ms. Levan also researched the possible installation of dog waste stations at the Town Park. At this point, there are too many variables involved and the Town will instead install new signs at the Park stating you must clean up after your dog.

The Wayne County Water & Sewer Authority is providing informational pamphlets to anyone who has past due water bills. There is currently a program titled ‘Low Income Housing Water Assistance Program’ (LIHWAP). The pamphlets are available at the Town Clerk’s Office, on the Town of Marion website and on the Wayne County Water & Sewer Authority website.

Councilman Lonneville met with Code Enforcement Officer Duane Smeatin and two other gentlemen last week to discuss possible car charging stations within the Town of Marion. The group looked at 5 possible areas and determined that the municipal parking lot next to the museum and the Marion Town Park would be the best areas for the car charging stations. Councilman Lonneville will provide all the information to the Town Board once he receives it. There was also a discussion about finding a drainage solution for the Town Park and getting an estimate from Highway Superintendent Tim Boerman for a new parking lot and upgrading the soccer fields. All of these projects would use ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funds.

Councilwoman Herman stated that the Marion Public Library still has a yarn and seed library available for patrons. The library is hoping to open the lower level of the library to community members soon which can only be done if the door at the library is replaced. Code Enforcement Officer, Duane Smeatin stated the contractors will do it as soon as they are available. The Marion Town Board did award the contract to L&J Smith Home Improvements to remove the old door at Library and install a new supplied door at a cost not to exceed $1500.00 for the labor only.

The Town Board resolved to approve the minutes from the February 14 and February 28, 2022 Town Board meetings, in addition to all Departmental Reports, which are available upon request from the Town Clerk’s Office.

The Marion Town Board has determined that certain used Town equipment be declared surplus and authorized the Town of Marion Highway Superintendent Timothy Boerman, to bring to the Municipal Auction in the Spring a 2009 Sterling 6-Wheel Dump Truck with Teneco Plow and a 996 Elgin Pelican Series SE Serial #S824700 D. However, after the Marion Town Board declared a 2009 Sterling 6-Wheel Dump Truck with Teneco Plow as surplus the Town of Sanford submitted a purchase offer letter and the Marion Town Board accepted the purchase offer of $22,500 from the Town of Sanford.

The Marion Town Board authorized the Town Clerk to advertise in the Times of Wayne County for applicants to fill a vacant position on the Planning Board. Applications may be picked up at the Marion Town Clerk’s Office and need to be returned by April 29, 2022 at 4:00 PM. The Town of Marion had received bids for new plumbing for the bathroom remodel at the Town Park and they awarded the contract to Jim Burgio Plumbing, LLC, to supply labor and materials not to exceed $10,550.00.

Town Clerk Heidi Levan stated that the Marion Jr. /Sr. High School had an excellent performance this past weekend with their musical ‘Mamma Mia’. Kami Steurrys was in attendance at the meeting and was praised on her amazing performance.

The bills were paid as audited.

The Board went into Executive Session at 7:37 PM to discuss the employment history of a particular person and reconvened at 7:50 PM. They reentered Executive Session to discuss the employment history of a particular person and that Executive Session closed at 8:00 PM.

The meeting adjourned at 8:00 PM.

By: Caroline Grasso