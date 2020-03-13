Marion Town Board   March 9, 2020

Supervisor Bender opened the meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance. All Board members were present. The minutes of the February 10, 2020 and February 24, 2020 meetings were both accepted.

Supervisor Bender also welcomed several students who were attending for a school requirement. Sarah Lang, one of the attendees, was congratulated for winning the Coach White Award for Varsity Basketball the previous evening.

Councilman Lonneville updated the Board on the Mill Street project. Last year, the project was estimated to cost approximately $61,000, but a new estimate revealed a cost of $48,000. There is CDBG money totaling $55,000, which will result in a surplus of $7,000. These are currently all estimates. This includes four feet sidewalks with some sections of five feet sidewalks.

An application for a Food Truck has been received. After some discussion, the Board decided that more information would be needed in order to move forward.

There will be an E-Waste Event on May 16, 2020 with more details to be announced in an April newsletter that the Board will be publishing.

Councilwoman Smith is going to be putting together the newsletter hopefully for distribution by April 1, 2020. She also reported the Court heard 36 cases last month and the chairs in the courtroom have been replaced. The Library program participation was up in 2019. Circulation went up by 800 and Children’s books went up by 1,000. The New York State Park Pass has been renewed for 2020 and it can be rented for one week. It has been well used.

Councilwoman Fisher reported that the Boy Scouts are approximately 50% done with the picnic tables and hopefully will be done by the end of April. She is also looking into new mulch for the playground and is still getting estimates.

A Public Hearing on Proposed Local Law #1 2020, Prohibiting Use of Tobacco & E-Cigarettes upon Real Property Owned or Leased by the Town of Marion will be held on April 13, 2020 at 6:30 PM in the Marion Municipal Building. A complete description of Local Law #1 2020 is available in the Town Clerk’s Office.

A Public Hearing was held to authorize a Highway Fund Appropriation from the reserve fund to replace garage doors and heaters. The Highway Department will be replacing five overhead doors due to the age of the doors. The bid was awarded to Upstate Garage doors and is not to exceed $13,045.00. The heaters will be replaced by John Cornell at a cost not to exceed $5425.00.

Reports were accepted and approved from the Town Clerk, Marion Fire District, Assessor, Code Officer, Library, Dog Control and Judges Bender and Bonafede.

Town Clerk Heidi Levan will be attending the 2020 Tax Collection Conference from June 14, 2020 through June 17, 2020. Heidi was also authorized to hire a temporary part-time Deputy Town Clerk to assist her.

A resolution was passed to accept a proposal from Bovet Lawn Garden & Landscaping for 2020 services not to exceed $1,655.00, which will include maintenance of Town trees, planters and sidewalks.

The Board accepted the resignation of Recreation Director Carrie Gorton.

The Board was authorized to appoint Stephen Georgia to the Board of Assessment Review for a term starting March 9, 2020 and ending September 30, 2022.

A resolution was passed to re-appoint Sharlene Reynolds to the Board of Assessment Review for a term of five years starting March 9, 2020 and ending September 30, 2024.

A motion was passed to pay the bills totaling $219,681.40.

The meeting adjourned at 8:22 PM. There was no Executive Session.

By: Caroline Grasso