Marion Town Board May 10, 2021

Supervisor Jolene Bender opened the Marion Town Board meeting via Zoom with some in-person attendees at the Marion Town Hall. All board members, town clerk, members of the public and some staff were present.

Supervisor Bender opened the public hearing for appropriating monies from park reserves for repairs or improvements at Marion Town Park. Councilwoman Joan Fisher reported on the need for new fencing at the baseball fields and three quotes were received for this. Fencing companies’ bids were compared. She also mentioned the need for painting and staining buildings. Highway department was asked about staining at the town park using Wayne County probationers who are able to work at no cost to Marion. Highway Superintendent Tim Boerman agreed to use them. Ms. Levan mentioned that security cameras should be included in the project. Councilman Lonneville said that the project as a whole will need a scope of work to determine the exact details to be included. Public hearing closed at 6:46 pm. Board approved Resolution for park reserves transfer for the town park improvements not to exceed $20,000 in expenditures.

Town resident, Tom Hunter, was asked to talk about the new sign he is making for the entrance to the town park. He is not asking for monetary compensation but also stated that he will be staining, the sign and etching the lettering. Sign will be made of Cypress wood that will be waterproof when stained and will not rot because of the type of wood. Lettering will be a different stain color. Sign will be 4-ft x 4-ft and 3 inches thick. Tim Boerman, Superintendent of Highway Department will help install the sign when complete. Other town business included approval for new cell phone and service for Town Assessor, whose previous phone was not working, at $30 per month. Town Clerk, Heidi Levan, noted that many town residents were calling to reserve the town park pavilion for group events, however, the town had previously decided not to allow this during COVID. Board determined to maintain the closure for 2021 season. Account Clerk, Kathy Cauwels was given permission to continue the process of refinancing four water district bonds for a savings to town taxpayers.

Supervisor Bender reported that County highway department will fix Mill Street entrance to Fire Department. Town resident and American Legion rep, John Lonneville reported that there will be NO Memorial Day parade this year, however, there will be a ceremony at the Cemetery at 12:00 pm on Memorial Day. Councilwoman Fisher reported that short health surveys will be completed each morning for summer recreation staff. Councilwoman Smith noted that town court heard 65 cases last month. She also discussed the town newsletter and bids for printing and mailing, which was approved by unanimous resolution to award contract to Libby for $1660. Councilman Ron Lonneville thanked multiple businesses and persons for help in public parking lot repair, as well as seeding, mulching and moving bandstand to Jennie’s house for the first Spring Market.

He stated that Planning Board is looking for new members and that he is trying to combine zoning and planning boards into one board. Among other resolutions approved were the purchase of one AED unit and first aid kit to be placed at the Town Hall for $1197; authorization to post requests for proposals for completion of renovation projects at the Town Hall and a public hearing for the same to be held on June 28 at 6:30pm; authorization to petition Wayne County Highway and NYS DOT for speed survey along East Williamson Rd; and payment of town bills for $139,408.86. Next meetings are May 24 for town workshop and June 14 for regular board meeting, both at 6:30 pm. Meeting adjourned at 8:50 pm.

