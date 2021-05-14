Ontario Town Board May 10, 2021

Supervisor Robusto opened the meeting which was held at the Town Hall while also being streamed via Zoom conferencing. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited. All Board members were in attendance.

The minutes of the April 26, 2021 Regular meeting were approved as well as the April 2021 Departmental Reports which included the Assessor’s Report, the Code Enforcement Report, the Town Clerk’s Report, the Highway Department Report, the Library Report and the Water Utilities Report.

The Bear Creek Pump Station Floodwall REDI (Rural Economic Development Initiative) was awarded to Ransey Constructors, Inc. in the amount of $381,000 for base bid work. The Town of Ontario was awarded a REDI grant in the amount of $400,000 which consists of $380,000 in state grants with a required $20,000 Town match.

The proposal for Professional Services from MRB Group for Design and Final Regulatory Approvals for Bear Creek Harbor Boat Launch Improvements was approved for an amount not to exceed $56,800.00.

The motion to authorize the purchase of a 2021 John Deere 410L Backhoe and Compact Excavator on public bid for an amount not to exceed $108,986.27 for the backhoe and $54,910.93 for the compact excavator for a total of $163,897.20 from EW8340.2 as requested by the Water Utilities Superintendent Adam Cummings was not approved.

The Highway Department is accepting applications for a seasonal, full-time MEO/Laborer at a rate of $15.24/hour. Applications will be accepted through May 27, 2021.

A Public Hearing will be held on June 14, 2021 at 7:00 PM at the Ontario Town Hall, 1850 Ridge Road, Ontario, to hear comments and questions regarding the establishment of the “Ontario Consolidated Sewer District”.

Steven Stewart was appointed to the full-time position of Highway Crew Chief effective April 30, 2021 at the rate of $22.70/hour.

The bills were paid as audited. The Board entered Executive Session at 8:39 PM for a personnel matter. The Board reconvened at 10:14 PM and the meeting adjourned at 10:15 PM.

By: Caroline Grasso