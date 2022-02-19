Marion Town Board meeting 2/14/22

Supervisor Jolene Bender opened the Marion Town Board meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance. The meeting was held at the Marion Town Hall. All Board members were present.

Supervisor Bender next read a statement about the rules for Public Participation. No one spoke during Public Participation.

It was resolved to approve the minutes from the January 3, 2022, the January 10, 2022 and the January 24, 2022 Town Board minutes, in addition to all Departmental Reports. All of which are available upon request from the Town Clerk’s Office.

Supervisor Bender announced that after a lengthy discussion with Town Attorney, Art Williams, the Town of Marion is unable to put a proposition on the ballot in 2022 to change the term of office for the Town Supervisor. The proposition must be done on a year when the Town has a position up for election, which will be 2023.

Supervisor Bender stated that Assessor Dawn VanPatten has rescinded her resignation and will be staying with the Town of Marion.

Resident Emily Dasson presented the Town Board with color photos of new playground equipment that she recommends the Town purchase. The price is for the item only and does not include installation. Town Clerk, Heidi Levan will scan the photos and send them out to each Town Board member via email.

Councilman Lonneville provided a list of 2022 Town projects to each Town Board member. The list was provided to give the Town Board an overview of all projects.

Historian Caryn Devlin stated there will be a dedication for the William F. Pomeroy historic maker for the Elias Durfey Homestead on April 23, 2022 at 10:00 AM. This is the cobblestone home located next to the Dollar General on Marion Walworth Road. Mr. Durfey held many positions including Marion Town Supervisor in the 1800’s. Jennie’s House will host a Spring Open House on April 23, 2022 after the dedication ceremony. The Marion Town Board permitted the Marion Historic Association/William F Pomeroy/Sons of the American Revolution to place an historic marker at the Upper Corners Cemetery on North Main Street to honor the veterans of the American Revolution buried there. The Marion Town Board also permitted the Marion Historic Association/William F Pomeroy/Sons of the American Revolution to place an historic marker at the Hall Center Cemetery on Hall Center Road to honor the veterans of the American Revolution buried there. Councilwoman Herman stated that the Marion Library has re-instated Pricilla Flack as a Marion Library Board member. Councilwoman Herman also stated that the Marion Recreation Basketball program is extending their season to include mid-winter break. The Basketball program will include a camp for $5. The Marion Town Board duly held a public hearing for the appropriation of Park Reserve funds to make various improvements to the Town Park; and the Town of Marion received a bid from L&J Smith Home Improvements. The Marion Town Board authorizes the appropriation from 230.01 in an amount not to exceed $11,000 for renovations to the existing park bathroom. In addition, the Marion Town Board duly held a public hearing for the appropriation of Town Hall Reserve funds to make various improvements/repairs to the Town Hall. The Marion Town Board awards the contract to ASC Corp. authorizing the appropriation from 230.01 in an amount not to exceed $9,688 for repairs/installation of awnings at the Town Hall.

The Marion Town Board authorizes Timothy Boerman, Town of Marion Highway Superintendent to bring to auction the following surplus items, a 2006 Sterling - 6 Wheel Dump Truck with Teneco Plow and 996 Elgin Pelican Series SE Serial #S824700 D.

The bills were paid as audited. The meeting adjourned at 8:00 PM.

By: Caroline Grasso