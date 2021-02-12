Marion Town Board meeting Feb. 8, 2021

Supervisor Bender opened the meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance. The meeting was held at the Town Hall and also via Zoom conferencing. All Board members were in attendance. The minutes of the January 4, 2021, the January 11, 2021 and the January 25, 2021 meetings were all approved. It was resolved to receive and file all Correspondence and Departmental Reports. Correspondence and Departmental Reports are available upon request from the Town Clerk’s Office.

The Marion Town Board authorized the hiring of Ashley Tack as the Evening Park Supervisor for the 2021 Baseball Program at a rate of $12.50 per hour. Regretfully, the Board accepted the resignation of John Cornell from the Marion Town Planning Board effective February 4, 2021. Craig Schwartz was appointed to the Zoning Board of Appeals to complete the term of Andrea Vandergrift which will expire on December 31, 2025. The Town of Marion authorized Town Clerk, Heidi Levan to hire Adam Keuer to provide website training for an amount not to exceed $225.00. The Town of Marion authorized the Clerk of the Board to advertise in the legal newspaper for the Town of Marion, website and social media for an Information Technology Service and the Town Clerk will receive the information and answer any questions. A decision was made by the Town Board in January to award the mowing contract for the abandoned cemeteries to Bovet Landscape. Ms. Levan suggested that a letter be sent to Wade Ryan, who mowed these cemeteries for many years to let him know that he did not win the bid for 2021. Marion Highway Superintendent Tim Boerman spoke regarding the replacement of two pieces of Highway Equipment, a loader and mover. The total cost of these two pieces of equipment is $146,148.50. Mr. Boerman would like to use funds from the Highway Equipment Reserve Fund. In that event, a Public Hearing must be held. The Town Clerk was authorized to advertise in the legal newspaper for the Town of Marion that a Public Hearing will be held Monday, March 8, 2021 at 6:30 PM at the Marion Municipal Room for the purpose of authorizing the appropriation of an amount not to exceed $146,148.50 for a new 2021 Caterpillar 962M and a John Deere 5090M Tractor and Mower from LandPro Equipment and Caterpillar.

Supervisor Bender thanked Tim Boerman and the Marion Highway Department for keeping the Marion Town Park plowed. For the first time, the Town Park is able to be used year-round and residents are most excited. The bills were paid as audited. The Board went into executive session at 8:20 PM to discuss medical, financial, credit or employment history of a particular person or corporation, or relating to appointment, promotion, demotion, discipline or removal. The Board went back into session at 9:20 PM and the meeting adjourned.

By Caroline Grasso