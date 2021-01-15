Marion Town Board meeting Jan. 11, 2021

Supervisor Bender opened the Marion board meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance. The meeting was being held at the Town Hall with Board Members and the Town Clerk only and where COVID-19 safety protocols were in place. The meeting was also being conducted remotely via ZOOM conferencing. All Board members were in attendance. The minutes from the December 14, 2020 and the December 28, 2020 meetings were approved.

It was resolved to receive and file all Departmental Reports. Copies of all the Departmental Reports are available upon request from the Town Clerk’s Office.

Supervisor Bender stated the Town has received numerous complaints that the political sign located on the corner of Route 21 and Marion-Walworth Road is still posted. Code Enforcement Officer Duane Smeatin is aware of the complaint and will speak to landowner, however, Councilman Bliek pointed out the sign is on private property and not within the road right-of-way.

The Town of Marion will be looking for quotes for the Town’s flower baskets for 2021. Councilwoman Fisher would like to keep the flower spending budget to a local business if possible.

Supervisor Bender affirmed that a Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) supply list was received by every Town Board member in their meeting packet. This is a list of current PPE located in the Marion Town Hall. This list was created by the Town Clerk’s Office and Supervisor Bender thanked the Town Clerk’s Office for their help with the towns PPE preparedness.

Councilman Bliek stated the new water tower project being constructed by the Wayne County Water & Sewer Authority will begin in May of 2021. The Councilman thanked Code Enforcement Officer Duane Smeatin for completing the electrical work needed to install the new garage door openers on the Salt Barn.

Councilwoman Fisher stated that she will be speaking with Ashley Tack in the next few weeks regarding the Spring Baseball Programs.

Lyons National Bank was authorized to be the official bank for the Town of Marion for the period January 1, 2021 through December 31, 2021.

Kerry Sargent and Irene Hanson have both been reappointed to the Library Board. Both appointments are effective January 1, 2021 and will run through December 31, 2025.

It was resolved to Amend Resolution #1082021, which will Authorize Supervisor Bender to Amend Town Employee Handbook Section 801 - Holidays. A copy of the Resolution is available upon request at the Town Clerk’s Office.

The Town Board resolved to adopt a Public Health Emergency Plan dated January 11, 2021. Governor Cuomo passed Legislation (S8617B/A10832) requiring all public employers to create plans to adequately protect workers in the event of another state disaster emergency involving a communicable disease. The plans would apply to both the state and localities, including school districts.

The bills were paid as audited. There was no Executive Session and the meeting adjourned at 7:30 PM.

By: Caroline Grasso