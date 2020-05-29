Marion Town Board Meeting   May 26, 2020

Supervisor Bender opened the Marion Town Board meeting with a virtual Pledge of Allegiance. The meeting was being held via ZOOM due to COVID-19 social distance protocols. All Board Members were present.

Supervisor Bender thanked the Marion American Legion Post #1430 for a beautiful ceremony that was held at the Marion Cemetery on Memorial Day. She also thanked Nicholas Lent for his Senior Project, “Hometown Heroes”, which was an amazing acknowledgement of the Town’s veterans with additional praise going to the Marion Highway Department for helping place the flags as part of his project.

Councilman Lonneville wanted to thank Code Enforcement Officer Duane Smeatin and Highway Superintendent Tim Boerman for placing the flags along Main Street and for the hanging flower baskets that were put up. The Board Members commented on how lovely they both looked.

Supervisor Bender and Highway Superintendent Boerman picked up trees that were donated by the Wayne County Soil and Water Conservation District. They will be planted at the Marion Museum and the Marion Town Park.

There will be a mask giveaway in coordination with Wayne County on May 30, 2020 form 10 AM-12 PM at the Town Park. The Board is asking only Marion residents to participate in the giveaway. The number of masks will be based on the number of people in each household.

Unfortunately, the Board made the painstaking decision to cancel the Summer Soccer Program. The Marion Travel Soccer League will not be allowed to use the Town Park this summer either.

The Town will be installing a handicap accessible portable toilet (porta potty) at the Park for residents to use as the bathroom facilities will be locked.

There will be no lodge rentals in June, July or August. September will be discussed at a later date.

The Gas Engine Show has also been postponed until Fall.

There was a lengthy discussion on certain ways to reduce spending as revenues have been reduced due to COVID-19. Town Clerk Heidi Levan has cut $2300.00 from her budget by eliminating things like seminars and schooling. Councilwoman Smith mentioned monitoring overtime and compensatory time very closely. Councilwoman Fisher relayed to the Board that because the Baseball and Summer Soccer Programs are not running, the equipment fund can be eliminated. With the Summer Recreation Program also not running, there will be no personnel expenses.

The Marion Library submitted their Annual Report. The Marion Cemetery submitted their Annual Report as well as the minutes from the Cemetery Association Meeting.

It was resolved that the Town & County Tax Books were audited.

A resolution was passed authorizing Town Clerk Heidi Levan to hire a second, part-time Deputy Town Clerk on a temporary basis at a rate of $16.00 per hour for up to 15 hours per week, with additional hours as needed, yet not to exceed 34 hours per week.

Supervisor Bender was authorized to sign the 2020 contract with Wayne County Public Works for the mowing of County Roads in the Town of Marion.

A resolution was passed authorizing Highway Superintendent Tim Boerman to bill the Marion Cemetery Association $170.00 per opening/closing of graves in the Marion Cemetery which will be billed quarterly.

The next Regular Board Meeting is June 8, 2020 at 6:30 PM. The Board discussed where the best location would be to hold the meeting which would accommodate the public while at the same time allowing for social distance and the decision was made to hold the meeting at the Town Park. An alternate location will be chosen if the weather does not cooperate.

The Board went into Executive Session at 8:00 PM to discuss personnel issues.

By: Caroline Grasso