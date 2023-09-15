Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
September 15th 2023, Friday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • SAT 16
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SUN 17
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 18
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 19
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 20
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 21
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

Marion Town Board. Sept 11, 2023

by WayneTimes.com
September 15, 2023

Town Supervisor Jolene Bender called to order the meeting of the Marion Town Board.  The meeting began with a Public Hearing regarding the elevator at the Public Library which is in need of repair, which was opened and closed without comment.  For Town Business, there was a discussion of reductions to the speed limit on Huntley Road and Owl’s Nest Road.  The Department of Transportation denied both requests as not supported by the data collected.  There were no scheduled Citizen Comments. For Reports, Board Member Cramer started by expressing appreciation for assistance with the Marion Fall Festival this past weekend.  Next, Marion Library Manager Tracy Whitney reported on the highly successful summer youth reading programs and the resumption of typical fall activities, such as story time.  The Board approved the replacement of the elevator valve at the library, in an amount not to exceed $8,938 from reserve funds.

Next, a Public Hearing for Local Law #6-2023 Amend Marion Town Code (Add Chapter 130: Cannabis) was scheduled for Monday October 9th at 6:30.  The Board also approved hiring an MEO for the Marion Highway Department, at an hourly rate of $23.60. The monthly expenditures in the amount of $23,438.77 were approved by the Board.  

By Casey C. Carpenter

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Copeland, Dorothy F.  

LYONS: Dorothy F. Copeland, age 72, died Wednesday, September 13, 2023 after an extended illness. A graveside service will be held Wednesday, September 20, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Elmwood Cemetery, Lyons. Memorials to Laurel House, Fair Street, Newark, or the Humane Society of Wayne County.  Dorothy was born in Rochester March 8, 1951, daughter […]

Read More
Romeiser, William  R. "Bill"

09/14/1954 - 09/10/2023 PALMYRA: Bill passed away on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at age 68. Bill was born to the late Mary "Walton" and Robert Romeiser on Tuesday, September 14, 1954.  In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by three sisters Ruth Button, Evelyn Dickerson, and Barbara VanCaeseele.  Bill is survived by his loving wife […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square