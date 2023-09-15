Marion Town Board. Sept 11, 2023

Town Supervisor Jolene Bender called to order the meeting of the Marion Town Board. The meeting began with a Public Hearing regarding the elevator at the Public Library which is in need of repair, which was opened and closed without comment. For Town Business, there was a discussion of reductions to the speed limit on Huntley Road and Owl’s Nest Road. The Department of Transportation denied both requests as not supported by the data collected. There were no scheduled Citizen Comments. For Reports, Board Member Cramer started by expressing appreciation for assistance with the Marion Fall Festival this past weekend. Next, Marion Library Manager Tracy Whitney reported on the highly successful summer youth reading programs and the resumption of typical fall activities, such as story time. The Board approved the replacement of the elevator valve at the library, in an amount not to exceed $8,938 from reserve funds.

Next, a Public Hearing for Local Law #6-2023 Amend Marion Town Code (Add Chapter 130: Cannabis) was scheduled for Monday October 9th at 6:30. The Board also approved hiring an MEO for the Marion Highway Department, at an hourly rate of $23.60. The monthly expenditures in the amount of $23,438.77 were approved by the Board.

By Casey C. Carpenter