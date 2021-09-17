Marion Town Board. Sept. 13, 2021

Supervisor Jody Bender opened the Marion Town Board meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance. The meeting was held at the Town Hall. All Board members were in attendance.

At 6:30 PM a Public Hearing was opened to hear comments and questions regarding Local Law No. 1-2021, entitled “Real Property Tax Levy Limit ” in the Town of Marion. There were some questions and clarifications and then the Public Hearing was closed. It was resolved to adopt Local Law No. 1-2021. Copies of Local Law No. 1-2021 are available upon request from the Town Clerk’s Office.

The minutes from the August 9, 2021 and August 23, 2021 Town Board meetings were approved as well all Departmental Reports and Correspondence that had been received. Copies of all Reports and Correspondence are available upon request from the Town Clerk’s Office.

Councilman Ron Lonneville presented the Board with status reports for Jennie’s House. He encourages residents to inspect these reports. They are available at the Town Clerk’s Office.

The generator at the Town Hall suffered a catastrophic failure on July 2, 2021. Due to the age of the generator, it is not feasible to repair. The Town awarded the replacement job to New York State Sitepower at a cost not to exceed $4,658.00. The funds will be taken from the Contingent Account out of the 2021 Budget.

The Board resolved to appoint Summer O’Brien as a member of the Planning Board for a 7 year term which will expire on December 31, 2021.

Highway Superintendent Tim Boerman was authorized to attend the Annual New York State Associations of Highways Conference in Saratoga, New York from September 28, 2021 through Oc-tober 1, 2021 at a cost not to exceed the budgeted amount.

The bills were paid as audited. The Board entered Executive Session at 8:06 PM for personnel issues. They reconvened at 8:35 PM. The Board then entered Executive Session at 8:36 PM to discuss a different personnel issue. They reconvened at 9:00 PM. A resolution was passed to authorize the hiring of Adrienne Compton as a Clerk effective October 4, 2021 at a rate of $19/hour for no more than 19.5 hours a week. She will be assisting several departments.

The meeting was adjourned at 9:00 PM.

By: Caroline Grasso