Marion Town Board Workshop, January 28, 2019

The meeting opened with a statement by Brad Persons regarding plans for the the old Seneca Foods buildings, which he has purchased. He stated that he plans to move his golf cart company to the location, utilizing some warehouse space for the storage of glass bottles and tin cans. The business is expected to employ 4-6 people.

The Board also discussed the search for a Concession Stand Operator; the Board will seek out local business interest.

The Board accepted the resignation of Tina McQuillen from the position of Town Assessor effective 2/5/19.

The Board discussed refining the job description and then resolved to advertise for the Position of Town Assessor.

A lengthy conversation occurred to hash out descriptions and funding mechanisms of Recreation staff positions: Baseball Night Supervisor and Night Park Supervisor. The Board decided to combine these jobs into a single posting and utilize pavilion deposits as necessary for funding.

The Board resolved to authorize the signing of an insurance contract with Eastern Shore Insurance for increased coverage as per new regulations.

The next meeting will occur February 11 at 6:30.

By Casey Carpenter