Marion Town Meeting Aug. 14, 2023

Supervisor Jolene Bender opened the Regular meeting of the Town of Marion which was held at the Marion Town Hall. All Board members were present.

At 6:30 PM a Public Hearing was opened to hear comments and questions regarding Local Law #5-2023. Town Clerk Heidi Levan explained that the new Local Law was done to clarify the original Local Law done in 2005. The term of office for the Marion Town Supervisor is 2 years. The Hearing closed at 6:35 PM. The Board adopted Local Law #5-2023.

Councilman Cramer spoke regarding the Eclipse that will take place April 8, 2024. Councilman Lonneville suggested a committee be formed to take on planning events. Gina Southcott from the Marion American Legion will consider doing this and will get back to the Town Board.

Councilwoman Herman announced the Marion Cemetery will become the property of the Town of Marion on January 1, 2024. Councilwoman Herman would like to hire someone to run the cemetery and oversee the Marion Recreation Department at a salary of between $28 and $30 an hour. The Town Board decided to host a special meeting to discuss new guidelines for the cemetery on August 21, 2023, at 6:30 PM.

Historian and Wayne County bicentennial committee member, Caryn Devlin spoke to the Town Board about the torch relay coming through Marion on Tuesday, August 15, 2023, between 1:45pm and 2:15pm. Ms. Devlin asked that people come out of their businesses and home to cheer on the runners.

Supervisor Bender announced that Wayne County set our new Assessment Equalization rate for 2024 at 69%. Several Board members stated a re-evaluation needs to be done in 2024 to bring this rate back up to 100%.

Councilman Bliek stated the new Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant being built in Palmyra is ahead of schedule. Councilman Lonneville announced after renovations the Town Museum (Jennie’s House) the museum will be open on Saturday, September 9, 2023, for the Fall Festival.

Historian Caryn Devlin also reminded everyone that there will be the World Fife and Drum Friendship Festival at the Marion Town Park on Saturday, September 3, 2023, from 10 AM to 12 PM.

Town Clerk Heidi Levan stated she has received her RMC (Registered Municipal Clerk) certification which is a designation by the New York State Town Clerks Association.

The Board resolved to approve the minutes from the July 10, 2023, and the July 24, 2023, Board meetings and in addition resolved to approve all correspondence and reports which are available upon request from the Town Clerk’s Office.

Eileen Steurrys had submitted her resignation as Drainage Clerk to be effective immediately and the Marion Town Board resolved to accept the resignation. The Board resolved to adopt the Amended Town of Marion Employee Handbook for non-union employees. It is available at the Town Clerk’s Office.

The Board entered Executive Session at 8:30 PM to discuss personnel. They reconvened at 8:35 PM and the meeting adjourned at 8:35 PM.

By: Caroline Grasso