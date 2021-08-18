Marion Town meeting, Aug. 9, 2021

Town Hall Improvements planned

Supervisor Bender opened the Marion Town Board meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance. The meeting was held at the Town Hall. All Board members were in attendance.

The minutes from the July 12, 2021 and July 26, 2021 Board meetings were approved, in addition to approving all Departmental Reports, which are available upon request from the Town Clerk’s Office.

The Town Board resolved to accept the resignation of Angela Patterson as the Planning & Zoning Board Clerk effective august 4, 2021.

Town Clerk Heidi Levan was authorized to advertise in the Times of Wayne County for a Clerk position. The position will span multiple departments. Applications are available at the Town Clerk’s Office and are being accepted until August 27, 2021 at 4:00 PM.

The Town Clerk was also authorized to advertise for a vacant position on the Planning Board. Applications are available at the Town Clerk’s office and are due by August 23, 2021 at 4:00 PM.

The Marion Town Board authorized hiring Eileen Steurrys as Drainage Committee Clerk effective August 1, 2021, at a rate of $19.00 per hour for no more than 6 hours per year.

It was resolved to authorize the payment of hours to Summer Recreation Counselors due to COVID shut down.

Supervisor Bender was authorized to sign the Inter-Municipal Agreement with Marion Central School District for School Tax Collection Services. The School District wishes to have the Town provide tax collection services to the School District for the 2021-2022 fiscal years pursuant to the terms of the agreement. The agreement is available on the Town’s website https://www.townofmarionny.com/

The Marion Town Board authorized Code Enforcement Officer, Duane Smeatin to send a Request for Proposal to make improvement and repairs to the Marion Town Hall.

All proposals must be returned to the Town of Marion by Friday, September 10, 2021 at 4:00 PM.

There will be a public Hearing on Monday, September 13, 2021 at 6:30 PM in the Marion Municipal Room for the purpose of authorizing an Appropriation from the Town Hall Reserve to make improvements and repairs to the Marion Town Hall.

There will also be a Public Hearing on September 13, 2021 at 6:30 PM for an Appropriation from the Park Reserve to make improvements and repairs to the Marion Town Park.

The bills were paid as audited.

The Fall Festival will be taking place on Saturday, September 11, 2021.

The next Regular Town Board meeting will be September 13, 2021 at 6:30 PM.

The Town Board entered Executive Session to discuss the employment history of a particular person, an appointment and or disciplinary actions.

The meeting adjourned at 8:25 PM.

By: Caroline Grasso