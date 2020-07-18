Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
October 23rd 2020, Friday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • SAT 24
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SUN 25
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 26
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 27
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 28
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 29
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
INTRODUCING THE DAILY: NEWS BREIFS, BREAKING STORIES & MORE. 

Marion Town Meeting July 13, 2020

by WayneTimes.com
July 17, 2020

Supervisor Bender opened the meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance. The meeting was being held at the Marion Town Park so that social distancing protocols could be followed.

A Public Hearing was held to Authorize Appropriation from Unappropriated Fund Balance for the Sidewalk Improvements on Main Street. There was no public comment and the Public Hearing was closed. A resolution was passed to authorize the funds.

Councilman Ron Lonneville updated the Board on the Mill Street/Maple Avenue sidewalk project which is continuing. Maple Avenue has been completed except for the asphalt work which will be completed by the end of the month. He also shared the streetlights have all been replaced with LED lighting which is going to save the Town substantially.

The Board is going to establish a plan for back-up Town employees in the case of leave of absences or extended medical leaves.

The Marion Town Park sign at the north end of the Park is in disrepair and needs to be replaced. It was suggested that perhaps it could be a project for BOCES or an Eagle Scout project. Both will be investigated.

The Marion Library is available for curbside pick-up only currently.

There are virtual Naloxone Trainings available through the NYSDOH. They can be found on their website https://www.health.ny.gov/

Code Enforcement Officer Duane Smeatin will be following up with a local resident after a complaint was received about the lack of face coverings at a local business.

Councilman Laverne Bliek measured the amount of sidewalks that are left to do in the Town of Marion. He would like to get a rough estimate of how much it would cost to finish them.

A resolution was passed to approve the minutes of the June 8, 2020 and June 22, 2020 Town Board Meetings.

It was resolved to receive and file all Correspondence and Reports which include the Town Clerk Report, the Marion Fire District Report, the Assessor Report, the Code Officer Report, the Library Report, the Dog Control Report, as well as the Town Justices Reports.

There will be a Public Hearing to Amend Zoning Law of the Town of Marion on August 10, 2020 at 6:30 PM at the Marion Town Park.

A resolution was passed to pay the bills as audited.

There was no Executive session and the meeting adjourned at 8:20 PM.

 

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Yantz, Glen Edward

HENRIETTA/WOLCOTT: Age 64, passed away Saturday, October 17th, 2020 in Wolcott, NY. Glen was a native to Henrietta, NY. He was predeceased by his parents, Beverly and Robert Yantz. Glen is survived by his two daughters, Sarah and Catherine Yantz; sister, Karen Lee Yantz; brother, Scott (Karen) Yantz; Aunt Katherine Albert; along with several nieces […]

Read More
Schneible, Thomas James

ROCHESTER: Thomas James Schneible passed away October 15, 2020 at the age of 57. Born on May 16, 1963 Tom was the youngest child of James E. and Doris W. Schneible who predeceased him. Tom enjoyed athletics his entire life. He was a star athlete in high school playing baseball, basketball, and soccer and then […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square