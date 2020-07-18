Marion Town Meeting July 13, 2020

Supervisor Bender opened the meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance. The meeting was being held at the Marion Town Park so that social distancing protocols could be followed.

A Public Hearing was held to Authorize Appropriation from Unappropriated Fund Balance for the Sidewalk Improvements on Main Street. There was no public comment and the Public Hearing was closed. A resolution was passed to authorize the funds.

Councilman Ron Lonneville updated the Board on the Mill Street/Maple Avenue sidewalk project which is continuing. Maple Avenue has been completed except for the asphalt work which will be completed by the end of the month. He also shared the streetlights have all been replaced with LED lighting which is going to save the Town substantially.

The Board is going to establish a plan for back-up Town employees in the case of leave of absences or extended medical leaves.

The Marion Town Park sign at the north end of the Park is in disrepair and needs to be replaced. It was suggested that perhaps it could be a project for BOCES or an Eagle Scout project. Both will be investigated.

The Marion Library is available for curbside pick-up only currently.

There are virtual Naloxone Trainings available through the NYSDOH. They can be found on their website https://www.health.ny.gov/

Code Enforcement Officer Duane Smeatin will be following up with a local resident after a complaint was received about the lack of face coverings at a local business.

Councilman Laverne Bliek measured the amount of sidewalks that are left to do in the Town of Marion. He would like to get a rough estimate of how much it would cost to finish them.

A resolution was passed to approve the minutes of the June 8, 2020 and June 22, 2020 Town Board Meetings.

It was resolved to receive and file all Correspondence and Reports which include the Town Clerk Report, the Marion Fire District Report, the Assessor Report, the Code Officer Report, the Library Report, the Dog Control Report, as well as the Town Justices Reports.

There will be a Public Hearing to Amend Zoning Law of the Town of Marion on August 10, 2020 at 6:30 PM at the Marion Town Park.

A resolution was passed to pay the bills as audited.

There was no Executive session and the meeting adjourned at 8:20 PM.