Marion Town Meeting March 8, 2021

The Marion Town Board meeting was called to order at 6:30PM followed by the Pledge of Allegiance. A public heariung was held for Highway Equipment Reserve for a new 2021 Caterpillar loader and 2021 John Deere tractor with mower. Supervisor Jody Bender noted the money was being taken from the Highway Reserve Fund to do this. Caryn Devin, Town of Marion Historian, reported on the County Bicentennial Committee’s work to create a book made up of memories from the area. Jeff Cragg was thanked for his work the previous week, Duane Smeatin for checking the museum and his work there, as well as a few other areas that had been attended to.

Clerk Heidi Levan noted 92.72% of the taxes have been collected for the town, with 153 unpaid bills. March 31st is the deadline to pay. Updates were also given for the sewer department, including the new sewer plant being expected to start next fall sometime. Circulation is increasing at the library; the book club is now meeting in person, but story time is still being held virtually.

COVID Reimbursements for the Marion Public Library was mentioned at the previous meeting.

Under Parks and Recreation, discussion occurred surrounding A Car Show that has been held at the Palmyra Canal Town Days is thinking about relocating the Car Show to Marion in 2022 or 2023.

Under Historian, Zoning, and Planning, it was reported that more work is being done in the Museum this year, dry wall is being installed, offices are being created, and Duane is working to finish up and ADA compliant bathroom.

A grant application is being completed to make improvements on the facade of the building. The grant is being worked on by the Town Historian, Caryn Devlin which would make the cost of the repairs to the Town Hall and Court building covered under the grants (per Caryn) and at no cost to the town.

Angela Patterson explained the process of scanning records so that the town could have electronic copies, and the ease of accessibility this provides for. It has not actually started yet. Discussion and questions ensued.

Under the Highway Department, Tim Boerman said they went out 23 times to plow in February, maintenance was completely regularly on the vehicles, and several signs needed to be fixed due to wind damage. Banners would be put back up before Memorial Day. The resolution to hire the Summer Recreation Director passed, as did the resolutions to purchase the highway equipment from the reserve funds.

A resolution to amend the employee handbook time records prompted discussion and requests for clarification. It was explained that this is for Civil Service employees, of which the town has three. A great deal of discussion followed, including if the conditions of employment were being changed and the wording of the resolution, which did not specify Civil Services employees, but all employees other than elected officials.

Discussion on in-person meetings ensued; the board discussed having seating limited to six guests, with seating being first-come first-serve as opposed to reserved seating. Other participants will be able to join via Zoom.

The abstracts were signed, and the board adjourn to executive session.

By Emily Kunz