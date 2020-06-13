Marion Town Meeting   Monday,  June 8

Supervisor Bender opened the Meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance. All Board Members were present. The Meeting was held at the Marion Town Park to accommodate the public while following social distance protocols.

There will be a Marion Community Senior Car Parade on June 16, 2020 at 6:30 PM. Line-up starts at the Town Park at 6:00 PM. The Parade will head North out of the Park, up to Route 21 North, Warner Road, Eddy Ridge, Dean, Walworth, Route 21 South, finishing down South & North Main Street back to the Town Park. The Town is asking the community to line the parade route showing our Black Knight Spirit! Additionally, decorate your lawns with signs & balloons if you are along the parade route.

A Public Hearing that had been advertised was opened at 6:40 PM to Authorize Appropriation from an Unappropriated Fund Balance for Sidewalk Improvements on Maple Avenue.

There was no public comment and the hearing was closed at 6:42 PM. A resolution was passed authorizing an appropriation from Unappropriated fund Balance in an amount not to exceed $13,167.00.

Supervisor Bender thanked Councilwoman Smith, Court Clerk Eileen Steurrys, Town Clerk Heidi Levan and Public Health staff Ryan Mulhern and Kim Williams for their help during the mask giveaway on May 30.

There are additional masks available in the Town Clerk’s Office.

There was a lengthy discussion regarding the Planning/Zoning Website Update.

Angela Patterson from the Planning Board relayed some information on improvements. Councilman Lonneville has been in contact with Nicholas Deming who is willing to donate some time for the updates. Nicholas Lent, a recent graduate from the WFL BOCES Computer Science Program offered his assistance in redesigning the website. There was nothing decided, but all parties will be investigating all options and will advise the Board at the next meeting.

Councilman Lonneville gave an update on the Mill Street Project.

They are 2 weeks ahead of schedule and hope to complete the project in 3-4 weeks. This will also include the Maple Avenue Sidewalk Improvement Project which will be tied together.

Councilman Lonneville also stated that the Marion Museum has been readied for a new concrete porch apron thanks to Duane Smeatin and the Marion Highway Department. He also thanked Caryn and Mark Devlin for planting trees at the museum.

Town Historian Caryn Devlin is looking for Marion residents to serve on the Wayne County Bicentennial Committee. Wayne County will be 200 years old in 2023. Interested parties should contact Caryn Devlin.

Councilman Bliek reported that the Highway Department has removed all the snow plow equipment from the trucks and they have been painted and are ready for Fall.

Mulch has been replaced on the playgrounds at the Town Park. Mowing is continuing to be done along roadsides and 5 miles of roads have been resurfaced with oil and stone.

Councilwoman Fisher relayed that the current Assessment rate is 90%. She will invite Town Assessor Dawn VanPatten to the next Board Meeting to discuss possible revaluations for the Town.

She also stated that the portable toilet or Port-a-Potty will be delivered to the Park this week for the benefit of residents who use the Park for walking. It will be handicapped accessible.

Councilwoman Smith shared that the staff will be going back to the Library next week at 50% capacity and will offer curbside pickup for materials owned by the Marion Library only. The Marion Cemetery Association has hired two new people to mow and trim the property.

Resolutions were passed to approve the minutes from the May 11, May 18 and May 28 Town Board Meetings as well as receive and file all Reports and Correspondence for June 2020.

It was resolved that the number of sewer units will be reduced from 4 to 3 at 4128 North Main Street as one of the apartments is only used for storage.

Supervisor Bender was authorized to sign an agreement with USGS to install a Water Level Measurement Station at the Waste Water Treatment Plant with zero cost or maintenance to the Town of Marion.

A resolution was passed to declare (5) 12’2” x12, (2) 13’8”x12 garage doors and (7) Liftmaster ATS 12’ doors as surplus in order to accept sealed bids.

It was resolved to pay the bills as audited.

The next Board Meeting will be on Monday, July 13, 2020 at 6:30 PM.

The Meeting adjourned at 8:24 PM.

By: Caroline Grasso