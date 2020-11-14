Marion Town Meeting November l9, 2020

Supervisor Bender opened the Marion Town Board meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance. The meeting was held at the Marion Town Office where COVID-19 safety regulations were in place, as well as being streamed via ZOOM conferencing. All Board members were present except Councilman Bliek. She also welcomed local students who were attending the meeting both in person and via ZOOM.

It was announced that the trees which were donated by the Water & Soil Conservation District have been planted and Supervisor Bender thanked the Highway Department for their efforts.

Supervisor Bender relayed a request from the Chairman of the Planning Board Fred Walker to change the Planning Board meeting date to the third Monday of the month.

The Planning Board would like to amend the composition of the Planning Board as well. There will be a Public Hearing on the amendment, but the date has not yet been set.

Town Clerk Heidi Levan stated that the Town has finished collecting school taxes. Residents had until Friday, November 6, 2020 to pay their sewer bills before they were turned over to the County to be re-levied. It was suggested that penalties be reinstated for late payments on water/sewer bills. She requested the Town purchase a laptop for Town business as she is currently using her own personal computer. She also reported issuing quite a few marriage licenses. It was also recommended to discontinue issuing purebred dog licenses. These will all be discussed at the next meeting.

Councilwoman Smith announced the video that had been made and shared with the Elementary School to encourage kids to sign up for their own library card for Library Card Sign-up Month, which was September, resulted in quite a few children coming in to get their own library card. Library Director Tracy Whitney was recognized for perfect attendance and participation in all the virtual library system meetings.

Councilwoman Fisher suggested discussing the upcoming baseball season at the next meeting. She is hopefully optimistic that it will take place.

Councilman Lonneville announced several Christmas decorating events. There will be two areas for judging. The first will be for Town businesses and the second will be for Town residents. More information will be forthcoming.

Town Historian Caryn Devlin announced work on an updated scholarship for the High School. There is an upcoming meeting regarding the Wayne County Bicentennial She will continue to update on the progression of the celebration.

It was resolved to accept and approve the minutes from the October 13, 2020 and the October 26, 2020 meetings.

A resolution was passed to receive and file all monthly Departmental Reports. The reports are available upon request form the Town Clerk’s Office.

Supervisor Bender was authorized to solicit quotes from the Bonadino Group for an External Audit of the Town of Marion’s Books.

It was resolved to pay the bills as audited.

There was no Executive Session and the meeting adjourned at 7:21 PM.

by Caroline Grasso