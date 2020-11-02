Marion Town Meeting October 26, 2020

The Marion Town board met at 5:45pm for the dedication of the Pomeroy Foundation Marker. Town Historian Caryn Devlin, in cooperation with the William G. Pomeroy Foundation, helped make the historic marker possible. Additional information about the marker can be found on the Foundation’s website https://www.wgpfoundation.org/historic-markers/railroad-depot-2/

Supervisor Bender opened the meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance. The meeting was held at the Marion Municipal Room and via Zoom conferencing. All Board members were present except Councilwoman Smith. A Public Hearing regarding the 2021 Budget was opened at 6:40 PM. Supervisor Bender stated that Library Director, Tracy Whitney asked to have her budget decreased by $6,150 due to an employee who is retiring, and health insurance would no longer be needed. Councilman Bliek asked about the budget line for abandoned cemeteries. This line was reduced due to a new maintenance quote the town received for the 2021 year. With no one having additional questions, the Public Hearing was closed at 6:50pm.

Code Enforcement Officer, Duane Smeatin has sent two property owners letters stating their properties need to be cleaned up within 30 days. Both these properties have been damaged by fire.

Marion Town Clerk, Heidi Levan encouraged everyone to go and see the scarecrow of Marion Highway Department employee Steve Taber that resident Bobby Freeland has outside his home on North Main Street.

Resolutions were passed to Amend the 2021 Budget and then to adopt the 2021 Town Budget.

It was resolved to authorize Highway Superintendent Tim Boerman to hire Christopher Lawson as a full-time MEO (Motor Equipment Operator) for the Town of Marion.

There was no Executive Session and the meeting adjourned at 7:15 PM.

By: Caroline Grasso