Newark Board of Education. July 12

Assistant Superintendent Ed Gnau opened the meeting of the Newark Board of Education. The Board conducted its annual election of officers with Julie Neveliver securing the School Board President position and Mary Thoms as Board Vice President for the term 2023-2024. Assistant Superintendent Ed Gnau conducted the official Swearing-in of the Officers. The Board approved the following appointments for the period July 1, 2023 through June 30, 2024: District Clerk and Records Officer and Purchsing Agent: Ed Gnau, District Clerk Pro Tem: Krista Lewis, District Treasurer: Kristen Davies, Chief Election Inspector / Election Chairperson: Kelly Jorgensen, Data Privacy Officer: Mike Newman, Extraclassroom Activity Fund Central Treasurer: Kristen Davies, Faculty Auditor: Sharon DeMarco, Internal Claims Auditor: Debora Barry, Deputy Internal Claims Auditor: Stacy Warren, Internal Auditor: Freed, Maxick and Battaglia, PC., External Auditor: Mengel Metzger Barr, CPA, Assistant Purchasing Agent: Kelly Jorgensen, Tax Collector: Sharon VerHeecke ($8,402), School Physician: Workfit Medical, LLC ($35,028), School Attorney: Ferrara, Fiorenza, Larrison, Barrett & Reintz, P.C. and Harris Beach, PLLC, Records Access Officer / Records Management Officer: Ed Gnau, Civil Rights Compliance Officers: Christine Bennett and Susan Hasenauer, Title IX Coordinator: Sandra Ordan, Section 504 / ADA Coordinator: Teresa Prinzi, LEA Asbestos Designee: Director of Facilities, School Pesticide Representative: Director of Facilities, Homeless Liaison: Stacy Warren, Chemical Hygiene Officer: Aaron Harrington, Substance Abuse Prevention Designee: Krystal Crawford, Dignity Act Coordinators: Districtwide: Christine Bennett, High School: Kelly Zielke, Middle School: John Ginter, Kelley School: Nate Goodness, Lincoln School: Kari Hamelinck Perkins School: Peter Czerkas, Supervisors of Attendance: High School: Kelly Zielke; Middle School: John Ginter; Kelley School: Nathan Goodness; Lincoln School: Kari Hamelinck; Perkins School: Peter Czerkas; The next meeting of the Newark Board of Education is scheduled for August 2nd at 6:30.

By Casey C. Carpenter