Newark School Board. 2/16/22

A regular meeting of the Board of Education was held on Tuesday, January 25, The meeting was opened as usual with the Pledge of Allegiance and the approval of minutes of the previous meeting (February 2-Regular.

Student Cody Aquista announced the upcoming High School Musical. “Singin’ in the Rain” which will be held March 4th/5th/6th.

A group of students presented the Board with their Senior Trip proposal of Orlando, Florida; following this presentation, the Board approved the trip.

First for Public Comment was Edward Bell who came before the Board to express his concerns for a family member who he feels is being treated unjustly in the District disciplinary system. He stated that this is a “teachable moment” where children should be “admonished and not punished.”

Next, Cristie Russel presented the Board with her concerns about masking in school and encouraged the Board to unify against Governor Kathy Hocul.

Finally for Public Comment, April Bueg who shared concerns for her son being out of school for his refusal to comply with mask usage. Additionally, she expressed concern at the information that she has regarding Teacher Unions investing in medical companies (Pfizer, Moderna).

New Board Member Matthew Burgess was officially sworn into his position. Board President Yvonne MacTaggert outlined responses to questions posed in a previous meeting by April Bueg: Masking will continue as per district safety protocols, Board recognizes court cases, Board monitors all relevant litigation, Awareness of behavioral concerns at the High School, The High School PA system is repaired.The Board received the Budget /Tax Cap Presentation from Assistant Superintendent of Finance Ed Gnau where the tax levy limit (before exclusions) was listed as $14,357,220.00 which reflects a 3.86% increase.

First for Verbal Reports was Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction Krista Lewis who noted that there is intense planning for the upcoming Superintendent’s Conference Day.

Daniel McAlpin (HR Department) noted preparations being made for the Spring hiring season.

Superintendent Susan Hausenaur officially welcomed Matt Burgess to the School Board.

The Board approved the following personnel: Kennedy Mollenkopf (Cleaner), Fiane Muilwyk (L-T Clerical Substitute), Mary Thomas (L-T Clerical Substitute), Tameika Wynn (Teaching Assistant, Lincoln), Kyle Power (Teaching Assistant, Middle), Jaminisha Cain (Teaching Assistant, Lincoln), Angeline DeMarco (Food Service Helper,Middle), Jen Cruz (paid Mentor). The Board approved 18 paid coaching assignments. The next meeting of the Newark Board of Education will be March 2nd at 6:30.

By Casey C. Carpenter